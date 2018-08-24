Giants vs. Jets odds: 2018 NFL preseason picks from expert who's 4-0 on Giants games

It's the annual preseason battle for Gotham, as the New York Jets and New York Giants face off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Jets are favored by 2.5 points according to Vegas sportsbooks, with the over-under, or total points expected to be scored, set at 41, down one from the opener. Each team has shown flashes of brilliance in a 1-1 start to the preseason, so before you lock in your Giants vs. Jets picks, you need to see what Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows the NFL. A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up, gaining valuable insight covering the NFL and other major sports up close that you can't find anywhere else.

Tierney has been a winner for SportsLine members in every sport, but the NFL has proven to be his specialty. Last year, his expertise led to an astounding profit of more than $16,000 for $100 bettors who followed his plays. That record includes a perfect 4-0 mark in ATS picks involving the Giants.

We can tell you Tierney likes the under for Friday's Giants-Jets showdown, but he has unearthed the critical x-factor that will determine which side of the spread hits hard. He's sharing his pick, and the key reason for it, only over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Jets' defense has allowed just 15 points in two preseason games, lowest in the NFL. Such defensive success would be a welcome change from last season, when the team finished 24th in overall defense and 22nd in points allowed.

But the team's big story in preseason has been at quarterback. Rookie Sam Darnold has vaulted up the depth chart and is expected to get big minutes Friday in a regular-season tryout. He's 21 of 29 for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two games.

Teddy Bridgewater, who has been the center of trade rumors the past week, has shown his mettle in preseason as well. He has gone 17 of 23 for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants' heralded first-round pick, Saquon Barkley, has battled a nagging hamstring injury and might not play Friday. He has managed just four carries in the preseason, but one of them was a dazzling gain of 39 yards. Fortunately, Robert Martin has picked up the slack, gaining 86 yards on 12 carries. The Giants have scored four rushing touchdowns in two games.

Coach Pat Shumur is also coy about the availability of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who might play for the first time since breaking his left ankle against the Chargers on Oct. 8.

So what is Mike Tierney's strong against-the-spread pick on the Giants-Jets? And what major x-factor determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which New York team is a must-back, all from the man who brought in more than $16,000 for $100 bettors last season, and find out.