Giants vs. Jets odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 90-60 run

Even though both the New York Giants and New York Jets play in New Jersey, it's a battle for New York City bragging rights on Sunday when the teams meet in the regular season for the first time in four years. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets will play Sunday's game as the designated home team. The clubs do play every preseason, with the Giants winning this year 31-22 to close out a 4-0 exhibition schedule. Few players who took the field in August will do so Sunday afternoon. Both head coaches, Pat Shurmur of the Giants and Adam Gase of the Jets, are on very hot seats with their job status tenuous for 2020 so every win helps. The Giants, who have covered the spread in four of the past six regular-season meetings, are three-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points is 44.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Giants vs. Jets from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Giants have covered nine of their past 11 road games, so perhaps wearing road jerseys will help matters on Sunday. The Giants also have covered five straight road games against teams with losing records. Big Blue enters Sunday's matchup on a five-game straight-up losing streak as rookie quarterback Daniel Jones continues to show both promising signs and concerning ones under center.

In Monday's 37-18 home loss to Dallas, Jones completed 26-of-41 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and had some success moving the ball against a good defense. However, the Giants often either stalled in the red zone or Jones turned it over. He had three more giveaways and leads the NFL with 16 turnovers despite not starting until Week 3.

But just because the Giants are favored doesn't mean they'll cover the Giants vs. Jets spread on Sunday.

The Jets have just one victory on the season, but it came at home against a very good Dallas team, the same Cowboys who just beat the Giants 37-18 on Monday. Plus, the fact that the Giants are on a short week also benefits Gang Green. The Jets' main injury concern is with their big offseason free-agent addition, running back Le'Veon Bell. He suffered a knee injury in last Sunday's embarrassing loss at the previously winless Miami Dolphins and is questionable.

On the bright side in that Miami loss, struggling second-year quarterback Sam Darnold had just one interception after throwing a combined seven in the previous two games.

So who wins Jets vs. Giants? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jets vs. Giants spread you should be all over on Sunday, all from the model that has returned almost $7,000 on its top-rated picks.