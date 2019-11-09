Giants vs. Jets odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 90-60 run

The New York Giants and New York Jets play every preseason in a game that doesn't count. On Sunday, for the first time in four years, they meet in one that does. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The teams share that building, but the Jets will be the home side on Sunday. The Jets enter Week 10 at 1-7 and would pick fourth if the NFL Draft were held today, while the Giants are 2-7 and would pick sixth. The Giants, who have covered the spread in four of the past six regular-season meetings, are three-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Jets vs. Giants picks of your own, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Giants vs. Jets from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that although the Giants are on a five-game losing skid, they have been a good bet against teams with losing records, covering five of the previous seven. Running back Saquon Barkley remains one of the NFL's most electric players and turned a simple screen pass into a 65-yard gain in Monday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants have two injury concerns for Week 10, as tight end Evan Engram is dealing with a sore foot and No. 1 receiver Sterling Shepard hasn't played since Oct. 6 after suffering his second concussion of the season. Both are listed as out on Sunday. Inconsistent rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has turned the ball over 16 times this season, the most in the NFL. However, the Giants have covered the spread in seven of their past 10 games following an against the spread loss.

But just because the Giants have Barkley doesn't mean they'll cover the Giants vs. Jets spread on Sunday.

The Jets have just one victory on the season, but it came at home against a very good Dallas team, the same Cowboys who just beat the Giants 37-18 on Monday. Plus, the fact that the Giants are on a short week also benefits Gang Green. The Jets' main injury concern is with their big offseason free-agent addition, running back Le'Veon Bell. He suffered a knee injury in last Sunday's embarrassing loss at the previously winless Miami Dolphins and is questionable.

On the bright side in that Miami loss, struggling second-year quarterback Sam Darnold had just one interception after throwing a combined seven in the previous two games.

So who wins Jets vs. Giants? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jets vs. Giants spread you should be all over on Sunday, all from the model that has returned almost $7,000 on its top-rated picks.