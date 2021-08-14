New York teams will go head-to-head in a preseason game Saturday evening in New Jersey. The Jets and Giants will face off at their shared venue, MetLife Stadium, in the latter half of a massive, 10-game slate. Both sides are hoping to make major improvements in 2021, and it'll begin in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jets as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Giants odds for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The over-under is set at 33.5, one of the lowest point totals of the weekend.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Jets vs. Giants:

Jets vs. Giants spread: Jets -2.5

Jets vs. Giants over-under: 33.5 points

Jets vs. Giants money line: Jets -145, Giants +125

NYJ: The Jets were 6-10 against the spread last season

NYG: The Giants were 9-7 against the spread last season

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets didn't have a great record against the spread last season, but did quite well when playing at MetLife. They covered the spread in four of their eight games at the Meadowlands despite all the disfunction they dealt with. Robert Saleh excels when it comes to motivating his players, and there's been plenty of dysfunction in the Giants' camp.

The Giants have had three players unexpectedly retire in August, and lack of morale could lead to an uninspired performance. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has a lot to prove, but he has undeniable upside. He's expected to get multiple series, and the Jets will be hoping to get points out of those.

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants were in the top half of the league against the spread last year. They covered in nine of their 16 games. New York was able to accomplish that feat because of its impressive run defense, and the Jets ranked least with nine rushing touchdowns last season.

The Giants' offense has a ways to go, but its defense could be poised to improve and post another top-10 finish. Wilson doesn't have a legitimate backup at this point, so covering the spread could be difficult for the Jets.

How to make Jets vs. Giants picks

White is leaning under on the point total.

