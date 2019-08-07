Giants vs. Jets odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 1 picks from expert on 15-6 roll

The longest NFL preseason rivalry is renewed on Thursday when the New York Jets and New York Giants face off at MetLife Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. These teams have met in the preseason 50 times, annually since 1959, with the Jets holding a slim 25-24-1 advantage. Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, they've met only 13 times during the regular season. Oddsmakers expect a close, low-scoring game on Thursday, listing the Jets as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Jets odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 33.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Jets picks or NFL predictions for the first week of the preseason, you'll want to see what famed pro football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney has been a winner for SportsLine members in every sport, but the NFL is his specialty. An acclaimed sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. Now a SportsLine expert, Tierney was all over the Patriots covering in the Super Bowl, enabling him to finish the season with a sparkling 63-46 record against the spread. He's also on a blistering 15-6 run on his last 21 picks involving the Jets. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

With the opening week of the NFL preseason starting Thursday, Tierney has evaluated Jets vs. Giants from every angle and locked in his strong pointspread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Jets should have the added boost of playing for a new coach. The Jets have won just 14 games over the last three seasons, but this year starts a new era led by Adam Gase, the former Dolphins coach who has a reputation for being a mentor for quarterbacks. That bodes well for second-year Jets starter Sam Darnold, who won't play Thursday, but former Broncos starter Trevor Siemian, another young QB with room to grow, will.

Jets No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams should see action as well. Williams, a defensive tackle from Alabama, is expected to anchor a D-line with Leonard Williams on a front that ranked in the top 20 in most statistical categories last season. The talented and deep line could give the growing Giants fits.

But just because the Jets may have the motivational edge with a new coach doesn't mean they'll cover against the rival Giants.

The Giants went 5-2-1 against the spread over their last eight games of 2018, while the Jets ended the season on a 2-7-1 slide.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning won't play on Thursday, but Daniel Jones will. The No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft was considered a reach by some experts, but New York is grooming him to be the heir to Manning, and he'll get his first look at NFL action against the Jets.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but he's isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins the Giants vs. Jets? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike Tierney's strong Giants vs. Jets pick, all from the acclaimed expert who went 63-46 on NFL picks against the spread last season, and find out.