Teams that struggled a year ago look to finish the 2022 NFL preseason unbeaten when the New York Giants battle the New York Jets on Sunday. The Giants, who finished 4-13 in 2021 and placed fourth in the NFC East, have beaten New England 23-21 and Cincinnati 25-22 so far this August. The Jets, meanwhile, who were 4-13 and fourth in the AFC East, have wins over Philadelphia 24-21 and Atlanta 24-16. The Jets won last year's meeting 12-7, snapping a four-game preseason losing streak to the Giants.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Giants have won six of the past 10 preseason meetings with the Jets, and hold an 8-6 edge in the all-time regular-season series. The Jets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 38. Before making any Jets vs. Giants picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

Giants vs. Jets spread: New York Jets -4.5

Giants vs. Jets over/under: 38 points

Giants vs. Jets money line: New York Giants +175, New York Jets -210

NYG: The under is 21-6-1 in the Giants' last 28 games overall

NYJ: The over is 10-4 in the Jets' last 14 games overall

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets are expected to play most of their starters on Sunday, at least for a while. With quarterback Zach Wilson expected to miss time with a knee injury, Joe Flacco is expected to finally see some playing time. The former Super Bowl champion played in two games last year for the Jets, completing 27-of-42 passes (64.3 percent) for 338 yards and three touchdowns. The 15-year veteran is in the mix for the backup spot behind Wilson, and is the probable Week 1 starter against the Baltimore Ravens. Both Mike White and Chris Streveler are also expected to see action.

Both White and Streveler have played well at times this preseason. In last week's win over Atlanta, Streveler completed 8-of-11 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown. In the win over Philadelphia, he completed 6-of-9 passes for 62 yards and two scores. White, meanwhile, was 10-of-20 for 98 yards against the Eagles, and 12-of-17 for 90 yards vs. the Falcons.

Why the Giants can cover

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is expected to see a good amount of action on Sunday. He has looked good in practice this week and during the preseason. In the two games, Taylor has completed 20-of-32 passes (62.5%) for 166 yards and one touchdown. He saw action in six games last year for the Houston Texans, completing 60.7% of his passes for 966 yards and five touchdowns. In his first 11 seasons in the league, he has played in 78 games for five different teams, completing 61.3% of his passes for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Running back Saquon Barkley may see a short stint on the field. So far this preseason, he has carried just four times for 13 yards, but has also caught one pass for eight yards. The fifth-year veteran has been practicing this week at wide receiver as well as running back. For his career, Barkley has 190 receptions for 1,482 yards and eight touchdowns in 44 games played. He has also rushed 659 times for 2,937 yards (4.5 average) and 19 touchdowns.

