Who's Playing

Detroit @ New York

Current Records: Detroit 3-6; New York 7-2

What to Know

The New York Giants have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

New York beat the Houston Texans 24-16 last week. It was another big night for New York's RB Saquon Barkley, who rushed for one TD and 152 yards on 35 carries.

New York's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Houston's offensive line to sack QB Davis Mills four times for a total loss of 33 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Detroit has finally found some success away from home. They dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Chicago Bears 31-30. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 24-10 deficit. No one had a standout game offensively for the Lions, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Jamaal Williams, RB D'Andre Swift, and TE Brock Wright. Detroit's victory came on a one-yard rush from Williams with only 2:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Giants going off at just a 3-point favorite. If their 7-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought New York up to 7-2 and Detroit to 3-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York comes into the contest boasting the second fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 15. On the other end of the spectrum, the Lions are worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 30 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Giants are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Giants as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against New York.