Giants vs. Lions odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from advanced model on 86-60 run

The Lions will rely on their veteran quarterback to break a three-game losing streak when Detroit hosts the New York Giants on Sunday. Matthew Stafford is still slinging it in his 11th season, surpassing 40,000 career yards last week, and he will have to take on the burden with running back Kerryon Johnson now on injured reserve. Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has taken a step back since winning his first two starts, and New York also has lost three in a row, though the return of star running back Saquon Barkley has sparked some hope. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field. Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Lions odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5.

The model knows the Lions are sixth in the NFL in passing offense at 277.2 yards per game and average 24.8 points.

The model knows the Lions are sixth in the NFL in passing offense at 277.2 yards per game and average 24.8 points. Stafford has thrown for 1,751 yards and 13 touchdowns, while receiver Marvin Jones has come up big with 30 catches for 387 yards and five scores. Stafford also can count on Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, and has a solid tight end, T.J. Hockenson. The running duties will fall to Ty Johnson (83 yards on 23 carries) and converted receiver J.D. McKissic (109 on 15).

Jones has been sacked 18 times, going down eight times in last week's loss to Arizona, and Devon Kennard (three sacks) and Christian Jones (two) can get to the quarterback. The Lions are plus-four in turnover margin, while the Giants are minus-10 (31st in NFL), turning it over 18 times. Cornerback Justin Coleman has an interception, a forced fumble and one of the team's eight fumble recoveries.

But just because Detroit has the ability to make big plays doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Lions spread.

Jones flashed his potential in winning his first two starts, but there have been speed bumps recently. Still, he has passed for 1,144 yards and six touchdowns and got top target Evan Engram (34 catches, 379 yards, two TDs) back last week. The biggest return was Barkley, who ran for 72 yards and a touchdown in his first action since injuring his ankle in Week 3. He has run for 309 yards and three scores in a little more than three games.

Defensively, a unit that allows 26.7 points per game relies on the big plays. Safeties Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers do it all. Bethea is the top tackler with 55, and Peppers is second at 48 and also has 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception return for a TD and a forced fumble. Linebacker Markus Golden leads the team with five sacks. This unit will play a central role as the Giants try to improve on an 8-2 record against the spread in their last 10 road games.

This unit will play a central role as the Giants try to improve on an 8-2 record against the spread in their last 10 road games.