Giants vs. Lions odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 86-60 run

It's a matchup of NFC teams trying to turn around their seasons when the New York Giants visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Both are on three-game slides, with the Lions sitting at 2-3-1 after a 42-30 loss to the Vikings and the Giants at 2-5 after a 27-21 loss to the Cardinals. Detroit still has veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford running the offense, and he always gives the team a chance. The Giants have promising rookie Daniel Jones calling the shots, and they are starting to get healthy and can again count on star running back Saquon Barkley. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Lions odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make your Lions vs. Giants picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Giants vs. Lions 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Stafford has thrown for 1,751 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 40,000 career passing yards (147 games) last week. Receiver Marvin Jones leads the team with 30 receptions for 387 yards and five touchdowns. Stafford also relies on receivers Kenny Golladay (25 catches for 385 yards and four TDs) and Danny Amendola (20-252-1).

The Lions are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games against teams with losing records, and the defense should be able to make plays on Sunday. Detroit is plus-four in turnover margin, while the Giants are minus-10.

But just because Detroit has the ability to make big plays doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Lions spread.

Jones flashed his potential in winning his first two starts, but there have been speed bumps recently. Still, he has passed for 1,144 yards and six touchdowns and got top target Evan Engram (34 catches, 379 yards, two TDs) back last week. The biggest return was Barkley, who ran for 72 yards and a touchdown in his first action since injuring his ankle in Week 3. He has run for 309 yards and three scores in a little more than three games.

Defensively, a unit that allows 26.7 points per game relies on the big plays. Safeties Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers do it all. Bethea is the top tackler with 55, and Peppers is second at 48 and also has 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception return for a TD and a forced fumble. Linebacker Markus Golden leads the team with five sacks. This unit will play a central role as the Giants try to improve on an 8-2 record against the spread in their last 10 road games.

So who wins Giants vs. Lions? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Giants vs. Lions spread you should be all over on Sunday, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.