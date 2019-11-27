Giants vs. Packers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: New York 2-9; Green Bay 8-3

What to Know

The New York Giants are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. New York is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.

The Giants were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Chicago Bears last week. New York was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Chicago 19-14. No one had a big game offensively for New York, but they got scores from WR Golden Tate and TE Kaden Smith.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Green Bay, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-8 walloping at the San Francisco 49ers' hands. QB Aaron Rodgers had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.15 yards per passing attempt.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 31 on the season. The Packers have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Odds

The Packers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Green Bay have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.