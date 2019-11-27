Giants vs. Packers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Giants vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Current Records: New York 2-9; Green Bay 8-3
What to Know
The New York Giants are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. New York is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.
The Giants were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Chicago Bears last week. New York was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Chicago 19-14. No one had a big game offensively for New York, but they got scores from WR Golden Tate and TE Kaden Smith.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Green Bay, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-8 walloping at the San Francisco 49ers' hands. QB Aaron Rodgers had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.15 yards per passing attempt.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 31 on the season. The Packers have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Packers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Giants.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Green Bay have won both of the games they've played against New York in the last five years.
- Jan 08, 2017 - Green Bay 38 vs. New York 13
- Oct 09, 2016 - Green Bay 23 vs. New York 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Saints vs. Falcons odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times.
-
Gronk wouldn't return if Brady called
Gronk seems to know exactly what he'll say if Brady calls him this week
-
Drew Lock progressing toward NFL debut
Lock is looking forward to his first NFL start, and it could come against the Chargers
-
Earl Thomas makes Super Bowl prediction
Thomas is confident the Ravens will be in the Super Bowl
-
Eagles turning to rookie to start at WR
The Eagles are looking for a spark to their wide receiver unit with their 2019 second-round...
-
Bills vs. Cowboys odds, picks, bets
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Cowboys vs. Bills on Thanksgiving Day 10,000...
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game