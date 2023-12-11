An NFC showdown features the Green Bay Packers (6-6) and New York Giants (4-8) meeting on Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Packers have found their groove, winning three straight games. In Week 13, Green Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-19, at Lambeau Field. Similarly, the Giants have won two straight games. Last time out, New York narrowly escaped with a 10-7 win over the New England Patriots.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are six-point favorites in Giants vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points is 37. Before making any Packers vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Packers vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -6

Giants vs. Packers Over/Under: 37 points

Giants vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -298, New York +238

GB: Packers have hit the 1H money line in 11 of their last 19 games

NYG: Giants have hit the 1H game total over in 12 of their last 22 games

Giants vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love has picked up his play. Love owns a strong arm and makes throws at all three levels on the field. The 25-year-old completes 61% of his throws for 2,866 yards and 22 passing touchdowns. He's also thrown for at least two passing scores in four straight games. In last week's win over the Chiefs, Love had 267 yards with two passing scores.

Rookie receiver Jayden Reed has been making a weekly impact. Reed owns strong body control and tracks the ball well. The Michigan State product can also be effective on end-arounds and jet sweeps. Reed has a team-high 513 receiving yards, 81 rushing yards, and six total touchdowns.

Why Giants can cover

Running back Saquon Barkley is such an instinctive and effortless ball-carrier. Barkley has strong elusiveness in open space and owns reliable hands. The Penn State product has 697 rushing yards, 168 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns. In Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, Barkley totaled 83 rush yards, 57 receiving yards, and two receiving scores.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has been under center since Week 9. DeVito is an accurate passer who owns a strong arm. The Illinois product is completing 62% of his throws for 697 yards and seven passing touchdowns. On Nov. 19 versus the Commanders, DeVito went 18 of 26 for 246 yards, and three touchdowns. He's also thrown for at least two passing scores in two of his last three outings.

How to make Packers vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting the teams to combine for 36 points.

So who wins Packers vs. Giants on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on NFL picks, and find out.