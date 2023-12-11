A month ago, neither the Giants nor the Packers were commanding real respect in the NFC. New York was 2-8, squarely at the bottom of the NFC East, after losing quarterback Daniel Jones for the season and falling victim to a Cowboys beatdown. And Green Bay wasn't much better, starting 3-6 with an erratic Jordan Love struggling to fill Aaron Rodgers' shoes under center.

Since then, however, things have changed drastically for both squads. The G-Men have won two straight with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at QB, and the spirited youngster will make yet another start on Monday night against the Packers, keeping veteran No. 2 Tyrod Taylor on the bench. Green Bay, meanwhile, has won three of its last four, and Love is playing as well as any QB in the NFL, even with play-makers like Aaron Jones in and out of the lineup due to injury.

Which NFC hopeful will stay hot to close Week 14? And how can you tune in? Here's everything you need to know about the Giants-Packers showdown as part of a multi-game "MNF" evening, including key matchups and a game prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday, Dec. 11 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 11 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) TV: ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -6, O/U 37 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Keys to the game

Which run game will get going? The Packers are expected to be without injured starter Aaron Jones, but No. 2 A.J. Dillon is capable of handling a full workload, and the Giants boast one of the worst run defenses in football. Then again, Green Bay has been just as bad, if not worse, in that area, so Saquon Barkley could be primed for an especially big night.

The Packers are expected to be without injured starter Aaron Jones, but No. 2 A.J. Dillon is capable of handling a full workload, and the Giants boast one of the worst run defenses in football. Then again, Green Bay has been just as bad, if not worse, in that area, so Saquon Barkley could be primed for an especially big night. Who can step up in the secondary? Once again, this goes for both sides. The Packers will be missing top cover man Jaire Alexander (shoulder), and safety Darnell Savage (chest) is also banged up. The Giants are healthier on the back end, but with both Dexter Lawrence and A'Shawn Robinson coming off injuries, there could be more pressure on the back seven.

Once again, this goes for both sides. The Packers will be missing top cover man Jaire Alexander (shoulder), and safety Darnell Savage (chest) is also banged up. The Giants are healthier on the back end, but with both Dexter Lawrence and A'Shawn Robinson coming off injuries, there could be more pressure on the back seven. Can Tommy DeVito do it again? He's oozed confidence considering his circumstances, but the rookie picked apart a porous Commanders defense, then barely survived a bad Patriots team in his two wins. The Packers, on the other hand, have been much stingier as of late, and they quietly tout a top-10 pass "D." If Barkley doesn't explode, can he push the ball?

Prediction

This is certainly a much more intriguing game than it would've been weeks ago, particularly from the Giants' perspective. Even ardent New York fans would admit a 2024 rebuild is still the priority, but DeVito's unusually calming presence has at least made Big Blue competitive again. And missing key starters once again, the Packers probably aren't in for a total cakewalk on the road. All that said, Jordan Love is the superior talent under center, which should go a long way in a matchup like this, and even without Aaron Jones or Christian Watson, Matt LaFleur should be able to scheme up open-space opportunities for his lineup. It may not be pretty, but this feels like another chance for Green Bay to announce itself as a wild-card spoiler, if not contender.

Score: Packers 24, Giants 16

