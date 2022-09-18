The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in their 2022 home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Carolina is looking to rebound after the Panthers were defeated by the Cleveland Browns, 26-24 in Week 1. On the opposite side, New York went outlasted the Tennessee Titans, 21-20. The Giants covered the spread as underdogs last week, while the Panthers failed to cover.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New York is a 2-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5.

Giants vs. Panthers spread: Giants -2

Giants vs. Panthers over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Panthers money line: Carolina +110, New York -130

CAR: Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in September

NYG: Giants are 17-8-1 ATS versus teams with losing records

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones got the ball out quickly and into his playmakers' hands in the win last week. Jones went 17-for-21 for 188 yards with two passing touchdowns. The Duke product has the athleticism to make plays with his legs as well. He also logged 25 yards on six carries in Week 1.

Receiver Sterling Shepard is a smart and elusive route runner for New York. Shepard has reliable hands with strong footwork to get open. The Oklahoma product led the team in Week 1 with two catches for 71 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown bomb. Receiver Richie James is a shifty weapon in the slot. He played well throughout the summer, impressing the coaching staff, and against Tennessee, he had six catches for 59 yards with three first downs.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina's offense has plenty of electric playmakers, headlined by running back Christian McCaffrey. He is a versatile weapon as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. The Stanford product has superb quickness and elite change of direction. On the outside, receiver D.J. Moore is a polished and smooth route runner.

Moore brings speed and savviness to the field for the Panthers. The 2018 first-round pick is an explosive leaper and wins his fair share of contested catches. Fellow receiver Robbie Anderson is a phenomenal deep threat. Anderson owns blazing speed with a great awareness to track down deep passes. The Temple product led the team last week with five receptions for 102 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown grab.

