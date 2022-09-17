The Carolina Panthers (0-1) will visit the New York Giants (1-0) on Sunday during the Week 2 NFL schedule. Matt Rhule and the Panthers are looking to bounce back after falling 26-24 to the Cleveland Browns. Brian Daboll and the Giants are making their home debuts in this contest. In Week 1, New York went on the road and defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-20.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New York is a 2-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5.

Giants vs. Panthers spread: Giants -2

Giants vs. Panthers over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Panthers money line: Carolina +110, New York -130

CAR: Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in September

NYG: Giants are 17-8-1 ATS versus teams with losing records

Why the Giants can cover

Daboll and his squad head into this matchup with momentum after picking up an emotional win last week. New York rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to squeeze out a 21-20 victory in Nashville. Daboll infused this team with energy, which was apparent on the field last week. Running back Saquon Barkley had a monster game as he looks to bounce back after an injury-riddled 2021 campaign.

Barkley is a dynamic playmaker with breakaway speed. In Week 1, he had 18 carries for 164 yards along with a score. Barkley can also be a weapon in the passing game and reeled in six receptions for 30 yards in Week 1. In the win over Tennessee, the Penn State product made a few defenders miss as he barreled his way into the end zone on the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina's offense has plenty of electric playmakers, headlined by running back Christian McCaffrey. He is a versatile weapon as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. The Stanford product has superb quickness and elite change of direction. On the outside, receiver D.J. Moore is a polished and smooth route runner.

Moore brings speed and savviness to the field for the Panthers. The 2018 first-round pick is an explosive leaper and wins his fair share of contested catches. Fellow receiver Robbie Anderson is a phenomenal deep threat. Anderson owns blazing speed with a great awareness to track down deep passes. The Temple product led the team last week with five receptions for 102 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown grab.

