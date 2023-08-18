The Carolina Panthers will visit the New York Giants in an NFL preseason Week 2 matchup on Friday. Both clubs were defeated in their preseason openers. The Giants lost to the Detroit Lions, 21-16, in Week 1. Meanwhile, the New York Jets shut down the Panthers 27-0. There are plenty of players eager to come out and play with high energy, and starters from both teams are expected to see limited snaps in this contest.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 3-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before making any Panthers vs. Giants picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Over the past seven years, White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Panthers vs. Giants from every angle and just locked in his NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Giants:

Panthers vs. Giants spread: Giants -3

Panthers vs. Giants over/under: 39 points

Panthers vs. Giants money line: New York -160, Carolina +135

CAR: Panthers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall

NYG: Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina will look to come out aggressively after a disappointing performance last week against the Jets. Quarterback Bryce Young will take snaps in this outing as he looks to build more chemistry with his teammates. Young has plenty of accuracy and does a strong job going through his reads. During his time at Alabama, he threw for 8,356 yards with 80 passing touchdowns.

Receiver Jonathan Mingo is a big-bodied weapon (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) who is able to win vertically. Mingo has deep speed and ball-tracking skills downfield. The 2023 second-round pick logged 112 catches with 1,758 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at Ole Miss. Receiver Shi Smith is another speedy threat with returning ability. Smith put up 22 receptions for 296 yards with two touchdowns as a Panther in 2022.

Why the Giants can cover

New York added a slew of playmakers to the team this offseason. Receiver Jalin Hyatt was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and adds juice to the offense. Hyatt has the ability to stretch the field with ease due to his superb quickness. In 2022 at Tennessee, he had 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jamison Crowder is a veteran pass-catcher looking to secure a roster spot. Crowder excels in the slot due to his sudden quickness and secure hands. The Duke product has caught 415 passes for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns over eight NFL seasons. Additionally, quarterback Tommy DeVito will try to lock down the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. DeVito got off to a solid start, racking up 155 passing yards and one passing touchdown against the Lions.

How to make Panthers vs. Giants picks

