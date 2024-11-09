The NFL wraps up its international slate this week when the New York Giants face the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. While this isn't the sexiest matchup for the international calendar, the Giants and Panthers are both at a crossroads in their season.

This game may matter more to the loser, as that team will have a better chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick. This doesn't mean both teams won't try to win. The Panthers are looking for their second straight victory while the Giants are trying to stop a four-game losing streak.

The Giants have started 2-7 or worse in six of their last eight seasons while the Panthers are also 2-7, matching their win total from last season. New York will be playing in its fourth international game, never losing any game in the international series (3-0 record). The Panthers will be playing in their second international game, winning their first appearance in 2019.

Which team will build some momentum coming back to the United States?

Where to watch Giants vs. Panthers

Take advantage of a sign-up bonus for new users with this BetMGM promo code.

Giants pass rush vs. Bryce Young

This seems like a huge mismatch on paper, as the Giants lead the NFL in sacks (35). They already have more sacks in 2024 than they did in all of 2023 (34). New York also leads the NFL in sack rate (12.3%). Dexter Lawrence hasn't had a sack in his last two games, but he's second in the NFL in sacks with 9.0 on the year.

The Panthers offensive line has significantly improved, as they are fifth in pressure rate allowed at 29.9%. Carolina has allowed just 17 sacks on the year, as the Panthers' sack rate of 5.5% is eighth in the league. Despite the protection, Bryce Young is 12 of 32 when facing pressure, having a 59.9 passer rating.

This is an opportunity for the Giants to feast on Young, if they can get to him.

Prediction

Take your pick for this one. The Panthers are 1-3 and average 12.5 points per game in Bryce Young's four starts this season, and Young has never won a game outside of his home stadium (0-10 on the road). Technically, the Panthers are the home team this week -- but the game isn't at Bank of America Stadium. Doesn't help the defense allows a league-high 32.6 points per game, either.

Daniel Jones is significantly better on the road this seaosn than at home. Jones has six touchdowns to one interception and a 97.1 passer rating on the road, showing he's significantly better outside of MetLife Stadium. Add in playing the Panthers and this one should be advantage Giants. Score: Giants 27, Panthers 16