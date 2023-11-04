The New York Giants (2-6) hit the road for a NFL Week 9 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) on Sunday. The Giants are looking to bounce back from a 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets, but will be without tight end Darren Waller (hamstring). The Raiders will be looking to rebound from a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and will be under the guidance of interim head coach Antonio Pierce after Josh McDaniels was fired earlier in the week.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is favored by 1 point in the latest SportsLine consensus Raiders vs. Giants odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Before making any Giants vs. Raiders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-1223 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Raiders and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 9 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Giants:

Raiders vs. Giants spread: Raiders -1

Raiders vs. Giants over/under: 37.5 points

Raiders vs. Giants money line: Raiders -124, Giants +104

Raiders vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raiders vs. Giants live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Giants can cover

The Giants will be facing a team in disarray that will have a rookie as its starting quarterback. After Josh McDaniels was fired, Las Vegas promoted Antonio Pierce to interim head coach. One of Pierce's first moves was to bench veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O'Connell. The fourth-round pick has shown promise, but remains a work in progress, which could be beneficial for the Giants.

The Giants are also set to get starting quarterback Daniel Jones back from injury for this matchup. Jones has battled inconsistencies this season, but was outstanding at times in 2022. Jones enters this matchup with 884 passing yards, two touchdown passes and six interceptions, with 197 rushing yards and a TD. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders will be facing a New York defense that saw arguably its best player, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, traded away at the deadline. How the Giants go about replacing a player of Williams stature remains to be seen, but there will now be a noticeable hole in the interior of their defense, which could open things up for Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' rushing attack.

If the Raiders offensive line can hold up against New York's pass rush, they have a chance to have a big day through the air. Wide receivers Davante Adams (47 catches, 539 yards, 3 TDs) and Jakobi Meyers (38 catches, 404 yards, and five TDs) are talented enough to keep constant pressure on the Giants' secondary. See which team to pick here.

How to make Raiders vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated Giants vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Giants vs. Raiders pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Giants on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Giants vs. Raiders spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 174-123 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.