Who's Playing

Baltimore @ New York

Current Records: Baltimore 3-2; New York 4-1

What to Know

The New York Giants will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

The Giants didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 27-22 win. Among those leading the charge for New York was RB Saquon Barkley, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Baltimore and the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, but Baltimore stepped up in the second half for a 19-17 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Baltimore, the oddsmakers were right on the money. No one had a standout game offensively for the Ravens, but TE Mark Andrews led the way with one touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Justin Tucker booted in four field goals, the longest a 58-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

The Giants are now 4-1 while Baltimore sits at 3-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. Less enviably, the Ravens are stumbling into the contest with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 305.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York and Baltimore both have one win in their last two games.