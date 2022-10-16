Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will be tested on Sunday when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Paramount+. New York is has made unexpected leaps and bounds to start the season at 4-1 and is coming off a 27-22 upset against the Green Bay Packers in London. Meanwhile, John Harbaugh's team sits at 3-2 coming off a hard-fought victory against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and are looking to make it two wins in a row. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 46.

How to watch Ravens vs. Giants

Giants vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Giants vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Giants vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Giants

Before tuning into Sunday's Giants vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Giants vs. Ravens, the model is picking New York to cover the spread. Keep in mind that this could be a close game since the Ravens have kept their last two games within three points. So it is entirely possible that New York covers, but is still narrowly defeated by Baltimore.

One key on Sunday is that the Ravens' defense is stout against the rush. New York won in Week 5 against Green Bay without quarterback Daniel Jones throwing a single touchdown pass, and nine of their points came from kicker Graham Gano. Still, the model says the Giants cover in 54 percent of simulations and win outright 41 percent of the time. You may be able to stream the game here.

