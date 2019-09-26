Giants vs. Redskins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 1-2-0; Washington 0-3-0

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Giants and Washington will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington winning the first 20-13 on the road and the Giants taking the second 40-16.

The Giants were successful in their previous meeting against Tampa Bay, and they didn't afford Tampa Bay any payback this time around. Last week, the Giants won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Tampa Bay 32-31. QB Daniel Jones earned his paycheck as he accumulated 336 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jones' 75-yard TD bomb to TE Evan Engram in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Washington was the 41-21 winner over Chicago when they last met Dec. of 2016. Last Monday? They had no such luck. The Redskins lost to Chicago by a decisive 31-15 margin. Washington's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Giants' victory lifted them to 1-2 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 346 on average. Washington has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 11 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a solid 3-point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

N.Y. Giants and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.