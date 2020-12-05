Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will host the New York Giants on Sunday as part of the Week 13 NFL schedule. The two teams are competing for a spot in the NFL playoff picture, though their situations are much different. The Giants are atop the struggling NFC East after three consecutive victories. The Seahawks are soundly better at 8-3, though Seattle is in a much more difficult division in the NFC West.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET in Seattle. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Seahawks as 10.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Giants vs. Seahawks odds. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Giants picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NFL lines and trends for Giants vs. Seahawks:

Giants vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -10.5

Giants vs. Seahawks over-under: 47.5 points

Giants vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -550, Giants +425

NYG: Giants are 7-2 against the spread as underdogs

SEA: Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread at home

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants are a strong defensive team, ranking in the top ten of the NFL in total defense (340.1 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (23.0 points allowed per game). New York is also above-average in getting after the quarterback, generating 27 sacks, and the Giants have allowed only 16 sacks, eighth-fewest in the NFL.

The Giants are potent against the run, allowing fewer than 100 yards per game and only 3.9 yards per carry.

Offensively, the Giants have been less efficient in 2020, though Wayne Gallman ranks in the top ten of the league with six rushing touchdowns. Seattle's defense is porous, however, with the Seahawks ranking dead-last in the NFL in total defense (418.1 yards allowed per game) and pass defense (328.8).

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are a potent offensive team behind Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Seattle is currently No. 5 in the NFL in total offense, averaging 391 yards per game, and the Seahawks are No. 4 in passing offense (273.8 yards per game) and No. 3 in scoring offense (31.0 points per game).

While the Seahawks haven't been quite as dominant in the running game this season, Seattle remains efficient, ranking near the top of the league at 4.7 yards per carry. New York has allowed 31 sacks, fourth-most, and the Seahawks could keep pressure in the opposing backfield.

