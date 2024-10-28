The Week 8 NFL schedule wraps up with Monday Night Football as the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) host the New York Giants (2-5). The Steelers took care of the other New York team last week, beating the Jets, 37-15. Meanwhile, the Giants have dropped two games in a row, including a 28-3 blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. The Giants are 3-4 against the spread this season, while the Steelers are 5-2.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 6-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. The Steelers are -272 money-line favorites (risk $272 to win $100), while the Giants are +220 underdogs (risk $100 to win $220).

Giants vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -6

Giants vs. Steelers over/under: 36.5 points

Giants vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -272, New York +220

NYG: Giants have hit the 4Q Under in 11 of their last 16 games

PIT: Steelers have scored first in seven of their last 10 games

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson started his first game of the season last week and produced. Wilson can still push the ball downfield and has the football IQ to make the correct read. In the win over the Jets, he threw for 264 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver George Pickens is a physical playmaker at 6-foot-3. He has impressive body control and thrives in one-on-one, contested catch situations. The Georgia product ranks ninth in the NFL in receiving yards (474) with 31 receptions and one touchdown. He has gone over 50 yards five times in 2024. Last week, Pickens had five grabs for 111 yards.

Why the Giants can cover

Receiver Malik Nabers returned to the field last week from a concussion and gave the offense a big-play threat. The LSU product is tied for seventh in receptions (39) with 427 yards and has three touchdowns. The 21-year-old has notched five games with 50-plus receiving yards.

Defensively, Dexter Lawrence is a menace upfront. He's dominant against the run, while also being a disruptor in the pass rush. The Clemson product leads the NFL in sacks (nine) with 17 solo tackles and seven tackles for loss. The 26-year-old has finished with a sack in three straight games.

