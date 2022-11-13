Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will host Davis Mills the Houston Texans for a Week 10 showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams enjoyed extended rest heading into this week's game, with Houston playing the Thursday night game in Week 9 and New York coming off a bye week, but these two teams are in different positions. The Giants will try to keep their surprising season going and rebound from a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, while the Texans will continue to search for their second win of the season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Giants are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Texans vs. Giants

Giants vs. Texans date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Giants vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Giants vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Texans vs. Giants

For Giants vs. Texans, the model is picking New York to cover the spread. Despite falling back to Earth in their loss to the Seahawks, the Giants have had plenty of time to refresh and prepare for this matchup against a struggling Texans team.

The run game is going to be the focus in this game. Houston has rookie running back Dameon Pierce going up against a Giants' defense that is giving up 5.5 yards per carry, while superstar Saquon Barkley goes up against a Texans' defense allowing 5.4 yards per carry and a league-worst 1,445 total yards on the ground. But when it comes down to it, the Giants have the more solid offense and should rebound after their bye week, even if they win by just one touchdown to cover.

