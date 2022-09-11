The Tennessee Titans will be looking to make a statement in their 2022 NFL season opener when they host the New York Giants on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans showed lots of grit to finish 12-5 last season and earn the AFC's top seed in the playoffs. Now they have a fully healthy Derrick Henry after he missed nine games in 2021, so expectations remain high. The Giants are in the midst of a major rebuild, with new head coach Brian Daboll trying to cobble together a competitive team after New York averaged 16.3 points over the last two seasons, and their games were 23-8-2 to the Under. But running back Saquon Barkley is back to full strength, and quarterback Daniel Jones had enough talent to be selected sixth overall in the draft in 2019, so New York will look to pull off an upset to kick things off.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tenn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tennessee as a 5.5-point favorite in its latest Giants vs. Titans odds, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 44.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Titans spread: Tennessee -5.5

Giants vs. Titans over/under: 44 points

Giants vs. Titans money line: New York +205, Tennessee -250

NYG: Giants lost 10 games by double-digits last season, including the last six

TEN: Titans are 6-1 straight-up against the Giants since moving to Tennessee

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee was 7-2 straight-up and 6-4 against the spread at home last season. Henry was on a strong pace in 2021 before suffering a foot injury that cut his regular season short, but he was back for the postseason loss. The 2016 second-round pick topped 2,000 yards in 2020 and had 937 yards in eight games last season. The Giants ranked 24th against the run last season, allowing 129 yards per game. Tennessee is 13-4 (10-7 ATS) in non-conference games since Mike Vrabel, last year's NFL Coach of the Year, was hired in 2018.

The Titans' defense will force Jones to win the game. Tennessee ranked second in the NFL against the run in 2021, yielding just 83.5 yards per game. It also was sixth in scoring defense (20.8 points per game), while the Giants yielded 24.5 points per contest (23rd). Ryan Tannehill struggled with interceptions last season, which was uncharacteristic, as he threw 14 picks, compared to 13 combined over the previous two seasons. Having Henry as his safety blanket again will help, and receiver Treylon Burks, a first-round pick out of Arkansas, has big-play ability.

Why the Giants can cover

New coach Daboll is a winner, having spent the past four seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator and winning five Super Bowls in two stints as a Patriots assistant. He should be able to get the most out of Jones, who has performed well on the road in his career. The 2019 first-round pick is 12-6 against the spread in road games, compared to 7-12 at home. He threw for 2,428 yards in 11 games last season, and will have Barkley to help take the pressure off. The 2018 second-round pick will be on a mission this season after facing heavy criticism the past two years.

Barkley averaged just 3.7 yards per carry last season, but he was tentative on his surgically repaired knee and an ankle injury further exacerbated his ineffectiveness. The Giants are 1-9-1 ATS in the past 11 season-openers and have failed to cover the spread in their past five. They finished last season on an 0-6 ATS run. The Titans' run defense has been formidable, but it lost Harold Landry to a torn ACL this summer, and he was the heart of the unit. Tennessee also struggled against the pass last season, ranking 25th in the NFL, allowing 245 yards per game.

