The Tennessee Titans have unfinished business, and they'll try to get rolling at home on Sunday when they host the New York Giants in a Week 1 NFL matchup. The Titans lost star running back Derrick Henry for more than half of last season, but still won the AFC South. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a sturdy defense kept the season going, and they went 12-5 and earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Tennessee lost to eventual conference champion Cincinnati in the Divisional Round. The Giants went 4-13, finished last in the NFC East, and are in the midst of a rebuild that continued with the hiring of Brian Daboll as head coach. Daniel Jones remains the quarterback and running back Saquon Barkley should be healthy, so the Giants will be out to spring an upset in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tennessee as a 5.5-point favorite in its latest Giants vs. Titans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Giants vs. Titans spread: Tennessee -5.5

Giants vs. Titans over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Titans money line: New York +210, Tennessee -260

NYG: Giants lost 10 games by double-digits last season, including the last six

TEN: Titans are 6-1 straight-up against the Giants since moving to Tennessee

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans will continue to ride running back Derrick Henry as far as he can carry them, and when he is healthy, he can carry them a long way. The seventh-year pro had 937 yards in eight games last season after eclipsing 2,000 in 2020. He ran for 62 yards in the loss to the Bengals and should be fully recovered from his foot injury. The Giants allowed 129 rushing yards per game last season, 24th in the NFL. The Titans were 7-2 straight-up and 6-4 against the spread at home last season, and they are 13-4 (10-7 ATS) in non-conference games under coach Mike Vrabel (since 2018).

Sunday's game should be more about the run game and defense, and the Titans will make Daniel Jones beat them. Tennessee was second in the NFL against the run in 2021 (83.5 yards per game) and allowed 20.8 points per game (sixth in NFL), while New York yielded 24.5 (23rd).

Why the Giants can cover

New head coach Brian Daboll won five Super Bowls in two stints as a Patriots assistant and was the Buffalo offensive coordinator the past four years. He will bring a winning attitude, but there is a lot of work to do. The Giants are 1-9-1 ATS in their past 11 season openers, failing to cover in five straight. Still, Jones and Barkley have proven they can be effective if they get solid line play, and Barkley has a massive chip on his shoulder. The fifth-year running back has been heavily criticized the past two years after he topped 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, but he should finally be healthy.

The 2018 second overall pick out of Penn State averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season, but he was tentative on a surgically repaired knee and also had an ankle injury. Jones threw for 2,428 yards with 10 TDs in 11 games and has played better on the road in his career. Jones is 12-6 ATS in away games and 7-12 ATS at home. The Titans' defense will have a major hole after star pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL this summer. Landry had 12.5 sacks last season.

