Giants vs. Vikings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Giants vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-2-0; Minnesota 2-2-0
What to Know
Minnesota will face off against the Giants on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Minnesota doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
Last week, the Vikings came up short against Chicago last week, falling 16-6. QB Kirk Cousins had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, the Giants won the last time they faced Washington, and things went their way last week, too. The Giants put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 24-3 win. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Giants' victory lifted them to 2-2 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll find out if the Giants can add another positive mark to their record or if Minnesota can shake off the loss and take the spring out of the Giants' step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against N.Y. Giants in the last five years.
- Oct 03, 2016 - Minnesota 24 vs. N.Y. Giants 10
- Dec 27, 2015 - Minnesota 49 vs. N.Y. Giants 17
Watch This Game Live
