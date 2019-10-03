Giants vs. Vikings: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

N.Y. Giants (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: N.Y. Giants 2-2-0; Minnesota 2-2-0

What to Know

Minnesota will face off against the Giants on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Minnesota doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last week, the Vikings came up short against Chicago last week, falling 16-6. QB Kirk Cousins had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the Giants won the last time they faced Washington, and things went their way last week, too. The Giants put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 24-3 win. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Giants' victory lifted them to 2-2 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll find out if the Giants can add another positive mark to their record or if Minnesota can shake off the loss and take the spring out of the Giants' step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against N.Y. Giants in the last five years.