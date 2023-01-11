A pair of first-year head coaches will clash on Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kevin O'Connell led his Minnesota Vikings (13-4) to the NFC North crown following back-to-back losing seasons. His counterpart on Sunday is Brian Daboll, who saw his New York Giants (9-7-1) clinch a Wild Card berth, marking New York's first postseason appearance since 2016. These teams met in Week 16, when Minnesota prevailed 27-24.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 48.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Giants vs. Vikings over/under: 48 points

Giants vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -165, New York +140

MIN: Over has hit in six of last seven Vikings games

NYG: Giants are 7-1 against the spread on the road

Why the Giants can cover

Minnesota needed a 61-yard field goal as time expired to defeat New York in Week 16, but the Giants still covered as four-point underdogs in that game. It was a game full of superlatives for the Giants on offense, as they had a season-best 445 yards, while Daniel Jones had a season-high 334 passing yards. Saquon Barkley racked up 133 yards from scrimmage and three different wideouts had at least 79 yards.

It wouldn't be a surprise if New York repeated that offensive showing since Minnesota ranks 31st in total defense and 28th in scoring defense. The Vikings are, by far, the worst defensive team in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, as they allowed the most points and most yards of the 14 playoff teams. New York also rolls into this matchup with four straight against the spread wins and has been exceptional versus the number all season.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings knocked off the Giants at home in Week 16, Minnesota's fourth straight victory over New York. Three of the four came by double-digits and Minnesota's average margin of victory in those contests is 16.8 points.

Minnesota didn't stumble to 13 wins on accident, as its offense is elite, ranking in the top eight in points and yards. The team put up 27 points per game at home, while the Giants failed to eclipse 27 points in any of their eight away games. The differences between the two teams are apparent in their respective passing games, as Kirk Cousins had nearly twice as many touchdowns (29) as Daniel Jones (15).

