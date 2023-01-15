The New York Giants will seek their first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI in 2008 when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday. The game is the fifth of six contests over NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. The Giants (9-7-1) hold a 6-5 all-time record in the Wild Card Round, while the Vikings (13-4) are 7-7 in Wild Card games. The Vikings beat the Giants on a 61-yard, walk-off field goal on Dec. 24.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 48. Before entering any Giants vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Giants vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Giants vs. Vikings over/under: 48 points

Giants vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -165, New York +140

MIN: Over has hit in six of last seven Vikings games

NYG: Giants are 7-1 against the spread on the road

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants had their best offensive performance of the season against the Vikings in Week 16, scoring a season-high 24 points in the narrow loss. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a quarterback rating of 92.8. Running back Saquon Barkley added 84 yards and a TD on the ground and eight catches for 49 yards through the air.

The Giants were the best team in the NFL this season against the spread, going 13-4. New York's ATS winning percentage this year (76.5%) is the fourth highest in the NFL for a single season in the last decade.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota possesses arguably the best receiver in the NFL, Justin Jefferson. The 23-year-old posted the sixth-most receiving yards in league history (1,809) and the seventh-most receptions of all-time (128). Jefferson had a 12-133-1 stat line just three weeks ago versus the Giants and is playing with one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the game. Kirk Cousins captained eight game-winning drives this year, which tied for the most in a single season in NFL history.

Minnesota can both blow a team out with its explosiveness on offense or win a close game, evidenced by the Vikings going 11-0 in one-score games. That doesn't bode well for a Giants team that seemingly only played close games this season. New York has the second-worst point differential among teams in the NFL playoff bracket 2023 after Tampa, so if the game has a close outcome, then the edge goes to Minnesota.

