Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York is 0-5 overall and 0-2 at home, while Washington is 1-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. New York is favored by three points in the latest Giants vs. Washington odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 43.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Washington vs. the New York Giants:

Giants vs. Washington spread: Giants -3

Giants vs. Washington over-under: 43 points

Giants vs. Washington money line: New York -150, Washington +130

What you need to know about the Giants

The Giants fell 37-34 to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. This is the sixth time in franchise history New York has started 0-5, most recently in 2017. New York ranks 30th in the NFL in offense with 282.4 yards per game. The Giants rank last in rushing yards per game at 79.0. They rank 31st in points per game, at 15.2 per outing. Daniel Jones is the second-lowest rated quarterback in the NFL at 79.0.

Jones is tied for 32nd among NFL quarterbacks with just two TD passes. In the loss to Dallas, he did not throw a TD pass and lost a fumble. Jones has 10 career games with multiple turnovers, the most in the NFL since the start of 2019, per ESPN Stats & Information. Darius Slayton led the team with eight receptions for 129 yards last week, It was his fourth career 100-yard game.

What you need to know about Washington

Meanwhile, Washington was steamrolled by the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday at home, 30-10. Washington's only touchdown came on a rush from quarterback Kyle Allen. He left the game with an arm injury late in the first half but will be able to return for Week 6. Alex Smith replaced Allen in his first game action since suffering a major knee injury in November of 2018. He was only able to complete 9 of 17 attempts for 37 yards and was sacked six times.

Washington is last in the NFL in total offense, at 263 yards per game, and 30th in points per game at 17.8. The team ranks 30th in the NFL in passing, at 181.6 yards per game, and 31st in rushing at 81.4 yards per game. Antonio Gibson had a career-high five catches last week. Ron Rivera has a 3-1 record vs. New York, but Washington has lost the last three meetings between the teams.

How to make Giants vs. Washington picks

