With the uncertainty surrounding the NFC East in 2020, no team is out of the playoff picture, and rivals square off on Sunday afternoon when the New York Giants take on the Washington Football Team. The Giants battled valiantly in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, falling to 1-7 on the season. Washington won its last contest against Dallas before enjoying a bye week to rest up for this matchup.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. William Hill Sportsbook lists Washington as a 2.5-point home favorite, down from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43 in the latest Giants vs. Washington Football Team odds. Before you make any Washington Football Team vs. Giants picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Giants vs. Washington spread: Washington -3

Giants vs. Washington over-under: 41.5 points

Giants vs. Washington money line: Washington -160, Giants +140

NYG: The Giants are 4-0 against the spread as a road underdog this season

WAS: The Washington Football Team is 4-3 against the spread in 2020 Latest Odds: Football Team -2.5 Bet Now

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants haven't been dynamic on offense this season, but they do have a few strengths to rely on against Washington. New York is effective in the running game on a per-play basis, landing in the top half of the NFL in averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Some of that is aided by Daniel Jones, who is battling turnover issues, but also providing dual-threat capabilities to the tune of 316 rushing yards and 9.3 yards per carry in 2020. On the outside, Darius Slayton is emerging as a strong pass-catcher, with 485 yards and three touchdowns this season, and Evan Engram gives the Giants a talented option at the tight end position.

Defensively, there is every reason to believe New York can perform well in this spot. The Giants held up against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last week and, for the season, New York is above-average in total defense, giving up just 354.8 yards per game. That includes a top-eight rushing defense in both yards per game allowed (100.3) and yards per carry allowed (3.7) so far in 2020.

Why Washington can cover

Washington's strength comes on the defensive side of the ball, with eye-popping numbers so far this season. Washington ranks fourth-best in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 309.1 yards per game, and that stellar play is headlined by the No. 1 passing defense in the league. Washington is giving up just 185.9 yards per game through the air, allowing just 10 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions.

On the flip side, New York struggles offensively, opening the door to a potentially dominant effort. The Giants are second-worst in the NFL in total offense, with bottom-six units in both passing offense (193.3 yards per game) and rushing offense (98.5 yards per game). All told, New York is second-worst in scoring this season, averaging just 18.1 points per game, and Washington should be able to take advantage of the mistake-prone nature of Jones. In fact, the Giants have more interceptions (nine) than touchdown passes (seven) this season, and Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller is tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions in 2020.

