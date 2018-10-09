Giants waive 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers, who struggled from Day One

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they have waived Ereck Flowers. The team's 2015 first-round pick, Flowers struggled to produce from Day One.

His performance during the early portion of this season was poor enough that he was benched for a former undrafted free agent, and the team explored trades this week with the intention of releasing him if nothing came through. It is not a surprise that no team wanted to trade for Flowers, who has shown zero indication that he is a starting-caliber player during his career.

The Giants originally drafted Flowers with the intention of using him as their right tackle during the early part of his career, but when left tackle Will Beatty suffered a torn pectoral during the offseason, they shifted him to the left side. He never really made the switch work, and after three years of subpar play, the Giants signed former Patriots tackle Nate Solder this offseason to man the left side, while pushing Flowers back to the right.

He skipped out on mini-camp practices, reportedly because he was upset about being moved to the right side, but eventually showed up for training camp. He was just as bad on the right side as on the left, and showed his lack of preparation when he commented after the season opener that he thought 6-foot-8, 300-pound Calais Campbell -- who also starred at Flowers' alma mater, the University of Miami -- was a speed rusher and not a power player. He was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler two weeks later, and now, his Giants career is over.