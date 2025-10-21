The New York Giants waived kicker Jude McAtamney on Tuesday, two days after he contributed to the team's all-time collapse against the Denver Broncos by missing multiple extra points. McAtamney missed three extra points in a two-week period, with the third and final miss helping seal the Giants' doom after blowing a 25-8 lead in the final minutes of Sunday's loss in Denver.

McAtamney, a second-year pro from Northern Ireland who was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, joined the Giants via the NFL's International Pathway program and was thrust into kicking duties in Week 4 after veteran Graham Gano injured his groin pre-game against the Kansas City Chiefs. McAtamney made two short field goals in his first action against the Chargers and made two extra points a week later. He missed an extra point in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles before completely falling apart against the Broncos.

After missing an extra point early in the game, McAtamney missed again after quarterback Jaxson Dart scored a go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds left, leaving the score 32-30 and giving the Broncos the opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal instead of having to settle for tying the game. McAtamney's kicks also influenced the loss in other ways, as his lack of range prompted the Giants to pass up on field goal attempts, and his extra point miss prompted the Giants to try a failed two-point conversion when going up 19-0 late in the third quarter.

McAtamney's release comes as Gano is now eligible to come off Injured Reserve, with the New York Post reporting that Gano will kick on Tuesday to determine if he is ready to return to playing. The Giants also have Younghoe Koo, who was cut by the Atlanta Falcons after missing kicks early in the season, on their practice squad.

Gano, a former Pro Bowl kicker who was among the best in the league in his first several years with the Giants, has struggled with injuries since the 2023 season and has missed 20 of a possible 41 games in that stretch.

The Giants fell to 2-5 with the loss to the Broncos and will look to rebound on the road against the Eagles on Sunday.