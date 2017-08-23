Giants waive Michael Bowie following domestic assault arrest
Giants waive Michael Bowie following domestic assault arrest.
Michael Bowie is no longer a member of the New York Giants.
The franchise waived him in a series of transactions on Wednesday. Bowie recently Bowie turned himself in to authorities on charges of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.
Giants general manager Jerry Reese did not close the door on Bowie returning to the team once his legal issues are resolved.
“We have waived Michael Bowie,” Reese said. “As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael.”
Bowie had been working with the third and second-team offensive line throughout training camp.
