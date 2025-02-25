The New York Giants sorely lack answers at quarterback, and general manager Joe Schoen appears to know it, admitting to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday that the club must address the position this offseason. Not only that, but he said the Giants will "look under every rock" and possibly pursue multiple starting-caliber signal-callers, including via trade and free agency, for 2025.

"We're gonna have to address the position somewhere," Schoen said. "And even if you get a young quarterback, you'd like to have a vet in the room with them, to show them the ropes and how to be a pro. So we're looking at all different avenues. ... We're gonna look at vets, we're gonna look at the draft, we're gonna look at trade candidates. We're gonna look under every rock to find the best prospect for us going into the '25 season.

"It's the most important position in football," Schoen continued. "And we've got one on our roster right now. The play has to be better than what it's been."

2025 NFL mock draft: Jets make huge trade up to No. 1 to replace Aaron Rodgers; Giants pass on QB Tyler Sullivan

As for the Giants owning the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Schoen said the team is still in the process of whittling its preferences for said selection. He noted that Giants brass currently has "an idea of three to five players, six players, seven players" who could be worthy of the club's top pick.