Giants will reportedly move Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety in 2018

After 10 years, Rodgers-Cromartie will be changing positions

It's not that often that you see players change positions 10 years into their career -- especially when they've been top-level players for that long. This offseason, though, that's what Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will be attempting. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants will ask DRC to move from cornerback to safety. 

New head coach Pat Shurmur hired former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher to run his defense. Bettcher is known as one of the more aggressive and blitz-happy coordinators in the league, and has routinely used three or more safeties on the field at the same time. He likes to get creative with his formations, and apparently moving DRC from the position he's played for the last 10 years will be part of that. 

With Landon Collins firmly entrenched as the team's box safety, it will be interesting to see how the Giants use Rodgers-Cromartie and Darian Thompson, and how aggressive they are in pursuing upgrades at cornerback given the ineffectiveness and reported attitude issues associated with former first-rounder Eli Apple

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES