Giants will reportedly move Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety in 2018

It's not that often that you see players change positions 10 years into their career -- especially when they've been top-level players for that long. This offseason, though, that's what Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will be attempting.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants will ask DRC to move from cornerback to safety.

With a new coaching staff and some new schemes, the #Giants are moving pieces around: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is moving to safety, I’m told. He’ll compete with starter Darian Thompson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2018

New head coach Pat Shurmur hired former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher to run his defense. Bettcher is known as one of the more aggressive and blitz-happy coordinators in the league, and has routinely used three or more safeties on the field at the same time. He likes to get creative with his formations, and apparently moving DRC from the position he's played for the last 10 years will be part of that.

With Landon Collins firmly entrenched as the team's box safety, it will be interesting to see how the Giants use Rodgers-Cromartie and Darian Thompson, and how aggressive they are in pursuing upgrades at cornerback given the ineffectiveness and reported attitude issues associated with former first-rounder Eli Apple.