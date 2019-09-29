Giants win second straight behind Daniel Jones, but give the defense credit for stepping up after schematic tweak

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Daniel Jones brings a new dimension to the New York Giants offense with his ability to extend plays with his legs, and on a third-and-13 during the second half of two-score game against the Washington Redskins, the rookie quarterback evaded two sacks and ran for a 16-yard gain and a first down. It was exactly the momentum-shifting play the Giants needed after the offense hit a lull following its first two drives.

Instead of punting, the Giants extended the drive and chewed up more game clock before eventually running back Jon Hillman fumbled inside the Redskins' 2-yard line. Backed up inside his own end zone, rookie Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins tried to get his team back into the game with a pass over the middle that was intercepted by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers for a 32-yard touchdown.

It was Peppers' first career touchdown and it gave him just as many on the 2019 season as former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- the player who was sent to Cleveland in exchange for the young safety.

"Oh man, it's awesome," Giants center Jon Halapio said in the locker room following the game about Jones' 16-yard run. "I remember seeing him behind me and I was like this is going to be a sack and somehow he got away. It's awesome that he can extend a drive like that. It's a huge momentum shifter. Thinking it's going to be a sack and you're going to have to punt and he does what he did and we're still out there."

Jones is now 2-0 through his first two games as an NFL starting quarterback. He joined Giants legend Phil Simms as the only two quarterbacks in franchise history to begin their career 2-0 as a starter. The rookie is not the only reason for the Giants' two-game winning streak, but one thing is certain: his teammates love him. More specifically, they love the way he plays the game, extending plays with his feet and always keeping his eyes downfield.

"Shout out to DJ, go DJ, that's my DJ," cornerback Janoris Jenkins said of Jones after the game. "I just hope he keeps playing the same way. I just love my quarterback, the way he plays."

Jones' second start wasn't quite like his first. After opening the game with two straight touchdown drives, he threw two interceptions on the next two possessions. But the young quarterback never panicked. Instead, he came back on the fifth possession and led a 10-play, 63-yard field goal drive that spanned two minutes and extended the Giants' lead to 14 points just before halftime. Jones broke the pocket on this drive and scrambled for 12 yards to set up the field goal. On the scramble, Jones made the veteran-esque decision to angle his run toward the sideline, getting out of bounds when the Giants had no timeouts remaining.

After two straight interceptions, Jones returned for the very next like drive like nothing happened. Does that remind you of any other Giants quarterback?

"I didn't see any change of demeanor from him," Halapio said. "He's never been too high and never been too low since he's been here. I think he did pretty well and bounced back here.

"I've always been impressed with the kid. He's just like Eli, he's always been the same person."

Jones' ability to extend plays gave the Giants a spark and momentum at times when they needed it, but don't be mistaken -- the defense led the way in this impressive victory. Redskins running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson combined for just 32 rushing yards on 15 attempts (2.1 yards per carry). Redskins quarterbacks Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins combined to complete just 15 of 28 pass attempts for 144 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) with four interceptions and a 28.6 passer rating.

The Redskins offense went 2 of 14 on third-down conversions and held the ball for just 23:51. The Giants defense was led by the play of veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins who had two interceptions, rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly who had an interception and a sack, and Peppers' game-changing pick-six. According to Jenkins, one simple tweak helped spark the defensive turnaround in a breakout performance for a unit that has struggled mightily through the first three weeks prior to this victory.

"Just a little tweak, me on the left, [Deandre] Baker on the right," Jenkins said at his locker after the game. "Simple as that. That's it."

Connelly, who gave credit to fellow rookie defender Dexter Lawrence for his sack and Jenkins for his interception, credited a simplified game plan more focused on what the Redskins wanted to do on offense for the defensive breakout.

"We were a little more simple this week, more focused on what they were going to do," Connelly said at his locker after the game. "The biggest tweak we made was the mindset. It was our best week of practice we've had in a while."

The Giants defense is finally starting to find its identity. If that's the case for the Giants, with a renewed offensive spark thanks to Jones, the team's 2019 outlook could change fast.

"Sometimes it takes a while for a defense to discover their identity and I think we're slowly coming into our own," Connelly said.

Connelly has one sack and two interceptions; he's been in the right spot at the right time to make a key tackle or buzz underneath in coverage on numerous plays over the last two games. Connelly was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury when he attempted to make a tackle on a Haskins scramble. After the game, he was on crutches, but he will not know the extent of the injury until Monday's MRI.

"I'll know more tomorrow," Connelly said. "I just know it's something with my knee and can't be sure about anything until I get an MRI."

The Giants' locker room as a whole was buzzing after the game with excitement about where the roster is headed. However, with a Week 5 home game against a stingy Minnesota Vikings defense next up, the Giants won't celebrate their 21-point victory for too long.

"The energy is just different here," Halapio said. "A lot of it has to do with that we're winning right now. We're playing good football as a team. We have to enjoy this for 24 hours and put it to bed. We have Minnesota coming in here and they're pretty good."