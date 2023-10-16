The New York Giants are looking into other options at quarterback, as starter Daniel Jones continues to deal with a neck injury. The team worked out quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book Monday.

On Sunday night, Jones was inactive and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was in as the replacement. The Giants elevated Tommy DeVito for the Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Barkley has played 19 games in his NFL career, starting seven of them. He has a 58.4 completion percentage with 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and has been sacked 13 times.

Barkley has played for quite a few teams, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him with the No. 98 pick in 2013. He then played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. He's been with some teams more than once, while playing on the practice squad on others.

Book has played in one game, which he started. In that game in 2021, he went 12 of 20 for 135 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He also signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. In 2023, he was an offseason/practice squad member of the new England Patriots.

The team also worked out wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

On Sunday night, the Giants nearly defeated an AFC frontrunner, losing 14-9 and staying in the game the entire time. Taylor went 24 of 36 for 200 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had nine carries for 40 yards.

After the loss, Jones said his neck feels "a lot better" and he is working toward being ready for their Week 7 game against Washington Commanders, according to the Newark Star-Ledger.

The injury occurred in their Week 5 loss against the Miami Dolphins and he was a non-participant at practice all week leading up to their Week 6 game. The Giants play the Commanders in Week 7. Whether Jones is active or not remains anyone's guess for now.