Giants' Golden Tate loses appeal with NFL, will have to serve four-game suspension

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced that wide receiver Golden Tate had lost his appeal, and would indeed be suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league's performance enhancing substances policy.

Adam Schefter reported two weeks ago that Tate believed he had a "legitimate case" to overturn the decision, but ultimately, the NFL stood firm.

The Giants forwarded this statement made by an NFL spokesman on the decision:

"Golden Tate of the New York Giants has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Tate is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants' active roster on Monday, September 30, following the team's Week 4 game vs. Washington."

Tate, who signed a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the Giants back in March, took to Twitter to explain the situation after news broke of his suspension:

"This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning," Tate said. "I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league's banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use."

Tate recorded just 30 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown during his eight games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, but put up three 1,000-yard seasons during his four-and-a-half seasons with the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old was brought in to try to replace some of the production that Odell Beckham Jr. brought to this offense.

Unfortunately, Tate is not the only Giants wideout who will miss the season opener. Corey Coleman suffered a season-ending ACL injury last month, and Sterling Shepard broke his thumb -- although he is expected to be ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.