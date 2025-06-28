After a 2024 season that fell well below expectations, Jalin Hyatt went to great offseason lengths to revive his career. Hyatt said that he added 20 pounds to his 6-foot frame, a weight gain that the veteran receiver attributed to last year's disappointments. After a decent rookie season that saw him show flashes of his potential, the Giants' 2023 third-round pick caught just eight passes in 16 games last season.

"I played at like 170, 171 last year. I'm about 194, 195 now," Hyatt recently said on the Giants' in-house podcast, via NFL Media. "I'm telling you, that's what darkness does to you. It changes you."

Prior to getting drafted, Hyatt's calling card was his speed (he ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 combine) and game-breaking ability during his time at Tennessee. During his final season in Knoxville, Hyatt averaged a whopping 18.9 yards-per-catch and led the SEC with 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.

Hyatt hopes that his bigger frame will allow him to have similar success in the NFL. As far as his speed is concerned, Hyatt doesn't feel that the extra weight will jeopardize that element of his game.

"Speed will stay there, but for me it's just learning to run at this weight, learning to play faster, play bigger, play stronger through contact," Hyatt said. "I felt like that was one of the things that I needed to work on from last season, just felt weak. So I just had to get stronger."

Along with his physical changes, Hyatt has talked to the Giants' brass about moving him around more after he lined up wide on 86% of his snaps in 2024, according to Next Gen Stats. Hyatt said that he would specifically like to line up in the slot more after having success during there his time at Tennessee.