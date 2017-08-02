Gio Bernard after Vontaze Burfict's dirty hit in practice: 'That's my buddy'

Burfict, one of the league's most tenacious linebackers, apparently doesn't discriminate

Giovani Bernard suffered a torn ACL last November and he spent the last eight months rehabbing ahead of the 2017 season. The good news: the Bengals running back is participating in training camp. The bad news: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict doesn't discriminate, which means that Bernard isn't afforded the do-not-hit privileges that teammates usually enjoy.

On Tuesday, during a non-contact drill, Burfict -- considered one of the league's dirtiest players -- is very much making contact with Bernard. What's worse: It was a low hit, one that invariably led to a scuffle between the Bengals' offensive and defensive players.

Video of the incident includes strong language and if you're so inclined you can watch it here.

Luckily, Bernard isn't one to hold grudges.

"That's my man," the running back said, via the team's website. "Tez is Tez. He's going to play the way he plays. That's my buddy. That's my dude. It's just early in camp getting some frustration out. That's football."

Until someone suffers a needless injury because someone else can't follow instructions, which is sort of the point Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was trying to make after Tuesday's practice.

"We don't want to take the backs to the ground and get somebody hurt," he said. "When it's a live drill we can do that. It's a different story. We can't do it on Sundays so we shouldn't do it out here in my opinion. Yeah, I told [Burfict] that. We're on the same team."

That wasn't the only shoving match at Tuesday's practice. Tight end Tyler Eifert and safety Shaun Williams also got into it later in the session.

