Giorgio Tavecchio gives insight to how close he was to quitting
Giorgio Tavecchio told a pretty incredible story about nearly quitting football.
For Oakland Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, the road to what happened last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans was an extremely long one. It featured him as a part of the Raiders training camp roster every season since 2014 but never making the final cut.
And after being released in 2017, Tavecchio didn't deny the fact that he was incredibly close to quitting football, per SB Nation's Levi Damien.
"It was pretty close, pretty close." Tavecchio said.
Then, Tavecchio opened up on the thought process and where his head was at, referencing a conversation he had with Raiders special teams coach Brad Seely, also courtesy of SB Nation's Levi Damien.
“I actually had a very long conversation with coach Seely back in the spring,” said Tavecchio. “He said ‘I understand what you’re thinking, I understand what you’re feeling’. We kind of talked through the ping pong battle going on in my head and in my heart, and he said I just kinda had to follow my heart.
“I knew what my heart wanted. Obviously it wanted to see me be able to be part of something special and this is a special place. You put a lot on yourself. Sometimes when you’re rejected so many times it takes a lot to put yourself back out there. But in the end if you look back on this in 20 years you won’t have any regrets. That ultimately helped push me to make the decision to come back.”
Obviously, his decision to ride it out seems like it was the right one at this point. The hard work, the effort, and the grind all paid off on Sunday, as he went 4-for-4 on field goals, including two 52-yarders and a 43-yard kick that sealed the game for the Raiders.
The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!
It's a complete unknown what the future holds for Tavecchio, but one thing that's certain is that he seems to have a bright future. Everyone is rooting for him also, so here's to hoping that he can build on that Week 1 momentum.
-
Michael Bennett getting set to sue
It sounds like Michael Bennett might be taking Las Vegas police to court
-
Cushing hit with 10-game suspension
This is the second PED suspension for Cushing, who also missed four games back in 2010
-
Jilted Chargers fan's billboard revenge
The NFL probably isn't going to like these billboards
-
Watch RG3 dominate in pickup basketball
RG3 doesn't currently have an NFL team to play for, so he's taking his game to the court
-
Luck's agent says no friction with Colts
The Colts are a complete mess without Luck, who remains noticeably silent while the rumor mill...
-
Is Alex Smith out in KC after 2017?
The Chiefs QB sounds very aware that he could be done in Kansas City after this season
Add a Comment