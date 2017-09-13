Giorgio Tavecchio gives insight to how close he was to quitting

For Oakland Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, the road to what happened last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans was an extremely long one. It featured him as a part of the Raiders training camp roster every season since 2014 but never making the final cut.

And after being released in 2017, Tavecchio didn't deny the fact that he was incredibly close to quitting football, per SB Nation's Levi Damien.

"It was pretty close, pretty close." Tavecchio said.

Then, Tavecchio opened up on the thought process and where his head was at, referencing a conversation he had with Raiders special teams coach Brad Seely, also courtesy of SB Nation's Levi Damien.

“I actually had a very long conversation with coach Seely back in the spring,” said Tavecchio. “He said ‘I understand what you’re thinking, I understand what you’re feeling’. We kind of talked through the ping pong battle going on in my head and in my heart, and he said I just kinda had to follow my heart.