Gisele Bundchen hasn't had much to say publicly about her husband's decision to return to football this year, but the wife of Tom Brady finally has broken her silence on the matter.

During a recent interview with Elle magazine, Gisele gave her thoughts on Brady's decision to come out of retirement back in March. One big thing that she noted is that she would like the Buccaneers quarterback to be "more present" in family life.

"Obviously, I have my concerns -- this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Gisele told the magazine. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

Although she clearly seems to be in a situation where she wants Brady to be around more, she also added that when it comes to football, he needed to make a decision that was right for him.

"Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]," Gisele said. "He needs to follow his joy, too."

As you'll notice, Gisele didn't exactly say that she was onboard with his decision. Brady's decision to play football this year has reportedly caused some strife in the relationship, according to the New York Post. The interview with Elle was held before the Buccaneers started training camp, which is notable, because it means that it was held before Brady left the team for 11 days in August.

Brady was asked about his absence in late August, and that's when he gave one of his most famous interview answers ever.

"I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of shit going on," Brady said. "So you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

According to NFL.com, Brady spent most of his time off at a private resort in the Bahamas with his family. Brady's first game of the NFL season was on Sunday night and although Gisele wasn't in attendance, she did tweet out her support before kickoff.

During his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday, Brady seemed to lament the many things that he's had to miss due to his football career.

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years," Brady said, via ESPN.com. "I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are, you know, born from August to late January. And you know, I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings. And I think there comes a point in your life where you say, you know what? I had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life."

Brady will be a free agent after the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean he'll sign with anyone. Every time he talks, the quarterback sounds more and more like a guy who will be ready to retire (for a second time) after the season.