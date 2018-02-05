Gisele reportedly has run-in with 'star struck' Eagles players after Super Bowl

Before Sunday, the last time the Patriots lost a Super Bowl came in February 2012 and after that game, Gisele Bundchen went on one of the most epic postgame rants of all-time.

Following the Patriots' 17-14 loss to the Giants, Gisele dropped the infamous, "My husband cannot f--king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

This time around, things were slightly more tame after New England's 41-33 Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia. First, as she was leaving the stadium, she made sure to congratulate every Eagles player that she saw.

Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018

Not only that, but Gisele congratulated the Eagles again on Monday with an Instagram post.

"Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was," Gisele wrote.

The wife of Tom Brady also congratulated the Patriots and her husband, who threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards in the loss.

"Congratulations, Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you," Gisele wrote.

The Instagram post also included a postgame picture of Gisele, Brady and their two kids, and you can see that photo below.