Former NFL linebacker Glenn Cadrez, best known for winning two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in the 1990s, is credited with saving a man from his burning car after a highway accident in Temecula, California, that took the lives of several others. According to the Denver Post, the incident occurred on Aug. 23 as Cadrez was driving home from his son's Pop Warner game.

Cadrez told the Post that a BMW M4 driving northbound went over a concrete divider and into southbond traffic, where it collided with a Nissan Sentra and then burst into flames. Cadrez stopped his truck and ran to the scene, where he and another person pulled the driver of the BMW out and away before the car was fully engulfed.

The driver of the BMW, a 25-year-old man from Moreno Valley, was the lone survivor of the accident. The occupants of his vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were all killed, as was the 35-year-old man driving the Sentra. A passenger in the Sentra, a 22-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

In the days since the crash, Cadrez says he has struggled with having not done more to save the other occupants of the car, but he has nonetheless been lauded for his courage by former teammates, including Howard Griffith and Steve Atwater.

"I have got kids. Everything I do is with them in mind. I would like to think if they were in trouble, someone would help them," Cadrez said. "So my only thought was, 'I have to get this guy out.' I just wish I could have been there maybe a few seconds sooner. It just torched so fast. The heat was unbelievable. I thought it was going to blow.

"I was there at the right time to do something. That's it. There wasn't really a thought process," he continued. "I am not a hero. It happened so quick. I just wanted to help. That is what it is really all about."

Cadrez played 11 seasons in the NFL for three different teams, but is best remembered for being a standout linebacker on the Broncos during their glory days of the late 1990s. Cadrez won two Super Bowls with the Broncos in 1997 and 1998, and was one of the team's starters in their Super Bowl XXXIII triumph.

According to the Los Angeles Times, charges are currently pending against the driver of the BMW as the collision remains under investigation. While authorities say that the BMW had been driving recklessly, alcohol was reportedly not a factor.