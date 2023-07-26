The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley finally worked out a deal for 2023, after an offseason of unknown, conflicting reports and frustration from the running back. On Tuesday, Barkley agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, with a $2 million signing bonus. The incentives are tied to his playoff performance and Giants GM Joe Schoen believes the team has a better chance at the postseason with the running back on their offense.

Despite reports that the team tried to trade Barkley after they placed the franchise tag on the running back, Schoen said Wednesday as training camp was set to begin that those rumors are false.

"We never had a conversation about trading Saquon Barkley." Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan.

Schoen added that the Giants receive calls about players often and it was not just Barkley they heard from teams about. He emphasized that they had no intention of trading the running back.

The Miami Dolphins were one of two teams calling about Barkley, with the other being a team in need of a running back, per the New York Post. The report added that representation for No. 26 asked the team to shop Barkley so they could get a fair price, but the Giants denied.

Despite all the back and forth, Schoen is happy with where they stand now and is "ecstatic" that they will have Barkley on their sideline. Schoen said the Giants are a "better team" with Barkley.

The GM said they did try to reach a long-term deal with the 26-year-old, but the two sides would not budge on certain aspects of their wish list.

Schoen said they "weren't able to bridge the gap" between the parties before the franchise tag deadline passed. Schoen said he has no regrets or bitterness towards the situation.

"We tried. They tried. I'm at peace with that," Schoen said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The deal is a bit more than the $10.1 million he would have made under the franchise tag. The team could franchise tag Barkley again next year. If he reaches all incentives he will increase his franchise tag value.

The two-time Pro Bowler threatened to sit out the season to show the team his value if they did not resolve the contract dispute. Now that a deal has been made, Barkley will participate in training camp.