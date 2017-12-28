Goff, Gurley and Donald will reportedly sit out Rams' Week 17 game against 49ers
Sean McVay had stated earlier this week that he was considering resting some starters
Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he was considering sitting down some of his starters for the team's regular-season finale against the division rival San Francisco 49ers. Now we have apparent confirmation that he'll do exactly that. According to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Rams will hold quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald out of the game Sunday.
McVay appeared concerned earlier in the week about how sitting down some of the team's offensive linemen might affect the performances and/or propensity for injury of Goff and Gurley. Per the team's official website:
"But how we determine, as far as getting to that 46, and then if you do go with a [Andrew] Whitworth and [John] Sullivan, how does that affect a Jared [Goff] and a Todd [Gurley]? But those things are all definitely connected. And those are things that we're going to discuss as the week progresses."
Given this report, it seems like McVay's decided to avoid that situation altogether.
The Rams will have either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC, and will host a wild-card game before going on the road for the divisional round (assuming a win) regardless of Sunday's results. McVay electing to ensure that his team is healthy and rested, rather than fully in rhythm after having played in Week 17, will surely be the subject of debate leading up to Wild Card Weekend.
