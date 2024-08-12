The NFL's preseason action isn't focused on wins and losses. It's about development and testing out young players and back-end-of-the-roster guys in different situations in order for the league's 32 teams to figure out who will comprise their 53-man roster.

Overreacting after one exhibition game is unreasonable. However, let's take look at how every NFL team's first preseason game went as well as the noteworthy plays as we spotlight the good, bad and ugly in Week 1 of the 2024 preseason.

Result: Lost to New Orleans Saints (16-14)

The good: Second-year backup quarterback Clayton Tune shined, providing Arizona hope that it could maybe stay afloat if Kyler Murray suffered another injury. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't play many starters, with the only offensive one to hit the field being 2024 No. 4 overall draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. However, he only played the opening possession, a three-and-out. Harrison Jr. ran a couple routes, but he wasn't targeted.

Arizona entered halftime trailing 6-0, but Tune immediately helped kickstart a scoring drive in the second half by completing four of his five passes on a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by running back Michael Carter's 11-yard touchdown run. Tune's final drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Tony Jones Jr., which put the Cardinals on top, 14-13, as Tune totaled 163 yards and that touchdown passes on 15 of 24 passing. However, New Orleans kicked a 37-yard game-winning field goal with five seconds left. Tune is in the early lead to be Murray's backup in 2024.

The bad: Desmond Ridder's Cardinals debut. He started the game and played the entire first half, but Arizona couldn't muster any points with him under center. Ridder was alright with his legs (39 rushing yards on five carries) but only completing four of his nine passes for 43 yards is rough.

The ugly: Ridder's disconnect with his new teammates. He missed a wide open Andre Baccellia on a throw that should have been an easy touchdown, and he missed Zach Pascal on a crossing route. Rough day at the office.

Result: Lost to Miami Dolphins (20-13)

The good: Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL preseason debut was strong. He completed 9 of his 16 throws, which went for 104 yards, including a 41-yarder to wide receiver Chris Blair down the right sideline. Two of Penix's drives ended with the Falcons putting up points: one with a 39-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo and the other a one-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Washington Jr.

Penix should give Falcons fans some early hope that if Kirk Cousins can't bounce back well from his Achilles injury at age 36, perhaps Penix could potentially be ready to play earlier than expected.

The bad: Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams needing to be carted off of the field because of a left leg injury he suffered in the first quarter. Hate to see injuries this early into the season.

The ugly: Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke's play. He threw for 11 yards on 4 of 11 passing, was the only one of the three Falcons quarterbacks who played to take a sack and also fumbled the football. For someone who has 29 career NFL starts, Heinicke looked lost out there against the Dolphins.

Result: Lost to Philadelphia Eagles (16-13)

The good: First-round rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins' performance. He was targeted six times and only allowed two completions for a grand total of eight yards as a starter in his NFL preseason debut before going down with a minor injury. That's excellent work.

The bad and the ugly: Head coach John Harbaugh's passive game management. Facing a fourth-and-goal three yards away from pay dirt, Harbaugh elected to kick a 21-yard field goal to tie the game at six. He also elected to kick an extra point for a 13-13 tie with 5:46 left in the game instead of going for two and the win. The preseason is the time to try new things, but Harbaugh kept things boring in the Ravens' preseason opener.

Result: Lost to Chicago Bears (33-6)

The good: Punter Sam Martin's production. You know it's a rough day at the office when the punter is being spotlighted. Martin drilled a 62-yard punt to begin the day, which was strong. Outside of a 35-yard punt, the rest were mostly solid.

The bad: The Bills' first-team offense led by quarterback Josh Allen didn't muster any points. The first drive was a three-and-out after running back James Cook lost yards on two runs that sandwiched a seven-yard completion from Allen to receiver Khalil Shakir. Buffalo's second drive, which began with Allen but was finished by Mitch Trubisky, mustered a field goal.

The ugly: The reason why Cook struggled to get it going was because his offensive line couldn't find its footing. It clearly missed center Mitch Morse, who departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason. There were times the Bills as a team simply looked like they were going through the motions, but the way they were regularly knocked off the ball was hard to watch.

Result: Lost to New England Patriots (17-3)



The good: No notable injures during the game? The Panthers held starter Bryce Young, the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, out of the game, and backup Andy Dalton missed the game with an injury. Not much to write home about.

The bad and the ugly: Carolina's offense. Young was sacked 62 times last season, and the Panthers offensive line, with many backups playing, looked the same as it did a year ago. Undrafted quarterback Jack Plummer was sacked four times in the first half and five times overall. Brutal start for new head coach Dave Canales' squad.

Chicago Bears

Result: Beat Buffalo Bills (33-6)

The good: Yes, it's the preseason. Yes, the Buffalo Bills didn't look excited to play in their preseason opener. However, 2024 first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams looked like the real deal. Throws on the run were accompanied by strong zip like when he rolled out to hit tight end Cole Kmet down the right sideline. Under duress, Williams remained calm, including on a screen play that collapsed, which allowed him to hit running back D'Andre Swift for a short completion that eventually turned into a 42-yard gain.

Williams finished with 95 yards on 4 of 7 passing while leading two field goals drives. Chicago has hope in Williams as its long-term future after a preseason debut like this one.

The bad: Velus Jones Jr.'s unsteady play. Transitioning from wide receiver to running back, Jones tripped over Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent to lose some yardage. He did bounce back with a four-yard touchdown, finishing with 34 yards on six carries. However, he muffed a kick return before recovering to gain 13 yards. If he keeps being somewhat unreliable, Jones may be cut in a few weeks.

The ugly: Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed an extra point, and the operation on two of their four PAT tries was shaky without long snapper Patrick Scales. Chicago needs him back to smooth out a critical component of its football team.

Result: Lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17-14)

The good: Both quarterback Joe Burrow (wrist) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) played well in their brief return to action together. They connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass after Higgins caught a route underneath and took the ball a few more steps to the house. Nice to see that duo out there and healthy again. Burrow finished with 51 yards and the touchdown while completing 5 of 7 passes, while Higgins caught two of his three targets for 19 yards and the score.

The bad and the ugly: Offensive lineman Jackson Carman's performance. The 2021 second-round pick was called for four penalties -- three for holding and one false start -- while playing every drive except the first one with Burrow in the game. If he doesn't turn it around quick, he'll be cut before the regular season begins.

Result: Lost to Green Bay Packers (23-10)

The good: Rookie fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash out of Louisville stood out in what was a forgettable night for the Browns. He finished with a team-high 43 yards on three catches -- all on passes from Dorian Thompson-Robinson (completions of five, 16 and 22 yards). Perhaps he can provide some decent depth for the Cleveland offense in 2024.

The bad: The Packers rolled out their starting offense early against a mostly backup-led Browns defense, and it showed as quarterback Jordan Love toasted Cleveland's secondary for a 65-yard touchdown pass to an absolutely wide open Dontayvion Wicks on the third play from scrimmage.

The ugly: Cleveland's offense line got wrecked repeatedly by Packers 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, who totaled three tackles for loss, including a sack. The damage came against mostly backups, but the offensive linemen who did play got dominated.

Result: Lost to Los Angeles Rams (13-12)

The good: New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has his unit firing on all cylinders early. Four different players intercepted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett on Sunday: safety Markquese Bell, cornerback Eric Scott Jr., linebacker Brock Mogensen and safety Julius Wood. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a 2023 third-round pick, also made a successful return from a torn ACL he suffered last preseason with three tackles, showcasing the kind of athleticism and juice Dallas lacked at the linebacker position a year ago. The Cowboys' first-round pick a year ago, Mazi Smith, played solid ball as well with three tackles, looking much more comfortable in Zimmer's scheme than he ever did in Dan Quinn's. Left tackle Tyler Guyton, Dallas' 2024 first-round pick, translated his early training camp practice success to the field against the Rams on Sunday, shining brightly in pass protection and run-blocking.

The bad and the ugly: Most of quarterback Trey Lance's performance Sunday. He played every drive except the opening one, and he struggled most of the day. He threw for 188 yards on 25 of 41 passing, and the Cowboys didn't score a touchdown Sunday, even with the Dallas defense hauling in four interceptions. A fourth-down fade pass that had no chance of being caught on his first possession in the game was frustrating, as was his inability to survey the action downfield, missing some open receivers quite a few times.

Quarterback Dak Prescott may as well increase his contract demands by a few million after Sunday's performance by his backups.

Result: Beat Indianapolis Colts (34-30)

The good: Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Zach Wilson. Both Nix (125 yards and a one-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marvin Mims on 15 of 21 passing) and Wilson (117 yards on 10 of 13 passing) had efficient afternoons. Wilson stretched the field slightly more with a 9.0 yards per pass in comparison to Nix's 6.0, but both did well. Nix's performance came against players who will likely be on NFL rosters, while Wilson's was against players who are most likely to be practice squad guys. Leading four scoring drives is a nice NFL debut for Nix.

The bad and the ugly: Ball security. Running back Samaje Perine bobbled a Jarrett Stidham pass into the air for an interception when the result of the play should have easily been a completion. Rookie running back Audric Estime and tight end Lucas Krull lost fumbles. Lots to clean up with Broncos skill guys in practice.

Lost to New York Giants (14-3)

The good: Rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. played well. Arnold wasn't targeted on his nine coverage snaps, but he did contribute to what led a coverage sack or two. Rakestraw was targeted twice on 24 coverage snaps, allowing just one completion for no yards. Stellar start for the two young defensive backs.

The bad: Detroit's backups were unable to get their run game rolling with backup quarterback Hendon Hooker's 34 rushing yards on four carries leading the way for Dan Campbell's bunch. Yes, it was backups, but you would like to see more push up front from your second and third unit regardless.

The ugly: Nate Sudfeld. Hooker had to leave the game with a potential concussion after two possessions. Sudfeld struggled with 96 yards on 13 of 24 passing, including an interception. He didn't do anything to give himself a head start in the race to be Jared Goff's backup quarterback.

Green Bay Packers

Beat Cleveland Browns (23-10)

The good: Quarterback Jordan Love, fresh off signing a four-year, $220 million contract with an NFL record $75 million signing bonus, looked the part. He threw a perfect deep ball to a wide open Dontayvion Wicks for a 65-yard touchdown, showcasing the type of accuracy required to maximize his young cast of contributors downfield on a regular basis. Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, balled out with three tackles for loss and a sack against the Browns' mostly backup-filled offensive front. Great showing all around for Green Bay.

The bad and the ugly: Promising third-round rookie running back Marshawn Lloyd left the game with a hamstring injury, which may cause him to miss the rest of the preseason.

Result: Beat Pittsburgh Steelers (20-12)

The good: The C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell connection is still strong. Stroud hit Dell for a 34-yard catch-and-run touchdown, a great sign for the receiver who returned from a broke fibula and a gunshot wound. A lot of fireworks can be expected from this duo this season. Free agent signee Danielle Hunter beat first-round rookie offensive lineman Troy Fautanu to sack Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Houston dominated this game as it held Steelers starting quarterback Justin Fields, starting with Russell Wilson not playing, scoreless. The Texans registered two sacks, and Fields dropped a couple snaps.

The bad and the ugly: Houston's run game struggled, averaging barely three yards a carry with only 80 rushing yards as a team on 27 carries. Something to monitor as it gets closer to the regular season to see if it gets better with Joe Mixon and more starting offensive linemen in the game.

Indianapolis Colts

Lost to the Denver Broncos (34-30)

The good: Rookie first-round pick Laiatu Latu looks disruptive. His one official quarterback pressure resulted in an earlier throw from Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham to running back Samaje Perine, which led to him bobbling the ball, which turned into an interception by a diving Kenny Moore II. Latu consistently bothered Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, a great start for the rookie.

The bad: The Colts' secondary struggled as both Bo Nix and Zach Wilson lit them up. Cornerback Dallis Flowers had a rough go of it in his first preseason game since tearing his Achilles last fall.

The ugly: Trey Sermon, Indy's No. 2 running back behind Jonathan Taylor, went down with a hamstring injury, which will be something to monitor going forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Beat Kansas City Chiefs (26-13)

The good: The Jaguars offense hummed in first half behind quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard. Lawrence was able to capitalize on a short field early -- Parker Washington's 73-yard kickoff return got the ball down to the Chiefs 20 -- as he hit backfield mate and running back Travis Etienne for a nine-yard touchdown right away. Beathard threw a pass deep down the left sideline, and Devin Duvernay was able to dive and roll into the end zone for a 35-yard score. Nice early work for the Jacksonville offense. The Jaguars defense also came to play with five sacks.

The bad and the ugly: Not much to report here. The Jaguars even generated a long return in the new kickoff format against the Super Bowl champions. Life is good early in Jacksonville.

Kansas City Chiefs

Result: Lost to Jacksonville Jaguars (26-13)

The good: Second-year undrafted wide receiver Nikko Remigio played well, catching three passes for 35 yards while also adding a 31-yard kickoff return. He was a bright spot in what was a tough day for the Chiefs' receivers.

The bad: Rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy couldn't get open. He logged five snaps, but didn't register a target. Room to grow for the historic NFL Scouting Combine speedster.

The ugly: New wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered a shoulder injury on his first play with Kansas City after picking up 11 yards. The Chiefs may as well prepare for another year of a volatile wide receiver room.

Lost to Minnesota Vikings (24-23)

The good: Tight end Brock Bowers, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will have his talents maximized in Las Vegas despite the Raiders picking Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer early in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bowers caught two passes for 25 yards, 19 of which came after the catch, and he lined up tight to the line of scrimmage, wide, in the slot and in the backfield. Exciting usage for the rookie.

The bad: The Raiders shut down the Vikings early, forcing a turnover on downs with starting quarterback Sam Darnold in the game, and they also intercepted rookie 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy early on with Jack Jones hauling in the pick. However, McCarthy settled in against the Las Vegas backups, throwing two touchdowns in an effort that put Minnesota out in front by the end of the third quarter.

The ugly: Despite blocking a field goal and picking off McCarthy early, Las Vegas was unable to hold on, surrendering a 38-yard field goal as time expired to lose by one. The good news is new head coach Antonio Pierce got some nice experience handling the end of a tight game, but the ugly part was that those efforts came in a loss.

Result: Lost to Seattle Seahawks (16-3)

The good: The Chargers defense stood strong most of the day, stopping a Seattle Seahawks run play on fourth-and-goal. Great stuff. Also, kicker Cameron Dicker connected on a career-long 58-yard field goal.

The bad and the ugly: Their run-first offense struggled mightily without Justin Herbert. Longtime backup Easton Stick had a brutal day with 31 yards on 5 of 13 passing and an interception. With Herbert dealing with a plantar fascia injury, the Chargers may want to look into calling Ryan Tannehill.

Los Angeles Rams

Result: Beat Dallas Cowboys (13-12)

The good: Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington balled out Sunday with a game-high 74 yards on six catches, 30 of which came on the play below. Whittington showed off great contact balance before turning on the jets to get all the way down to the 11.

The bad and the ugly: Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett and his four interceptions. He did somewhat negate the ugly afternoon with a sidearm, game-winning six-yard touchdown passes with four seconds to go, but regardless he was brutal with his ball security against a Cowboys defense with mostly backups in the game. All four of his picks hit Dallas defenders right in the hands, illustrating a similar sentiment: Bennett simply wasn't seeing the field well at all.

Miami Dolphins

Result: Beat Atlanta Falcons (20-13)

The good: Fourth-round rookie running back Jaylen Wright's NFL preseason debut. He totaled 55 rushing yards and a touchdown (a six-yard run) on 10 carries, including the early nominee for the most electrifying catch-and-run of the preseason, which you can see below. Wright caught a screen pass about six yards behind the line of scrimmage and was immediately swarmed. That didn't dissuade the Tennessee Volunteer, as he put his foot in the dirt and exploded toward the left side of the field to turn a third-and-9 into a first down. Wright ended up with a 14-yard gain, but if we're including the yards he gained just to get back to the line of scrimmage, it was about a 20-yard pickup. Wright enters the 2024 season as the third running back on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, but with that type of electrifying speed and agility, he should get some play time in Mike McDaniel's offense when the games matter.

The bad and the ugly: Not a whole lot to talk about here. Maybe backup quarterback Skylar Thompson's first-quarter interception to cornerback Kevin King on a pass to a target that was amongst a flock Falcons. Not much to critique about a Miami defense that only allowed three points in the game's final three quarters.

Minnesota Vikings

Result: Beat Las Vegas Raiders (24-23)



The good: J.J. McCarthy rebounded from the early, rough interception thrown right to Jack Jones to toss two touchdowns against the Raiders backups, which gave Minnesota the lead back entering the fourth quarter.

The bad: Starting quarterback Sam Darnold couldn't execute near the goal line, failing to convert a fourth-and-2 from the four-yard line, which resulted in a turnover on downs.

The ugly: McCarthy's pick to Jones in which Jones appeared to be more of the intended target on the play than the Minnesota receiver. The play served as an early lesson for McCarthy to not leave his feet when throwing if possible, especially if a defender has the leverage on the play.

New England Patriots

Result: Beat Carolina Panthers (17-3)



The good: New England's defense came to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo, a former linebacker and assistant coach with the Patriots: five sacks and a shutout that was preserved until Carolina's final offensive drive.

Backup quarterback Joe Milton, the 193rd (sixth-round) pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, got the loudest reaction from the crowd this week. He accumulated 54 passing yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide open target downfield, on four of six passes. Milton was also effective with his legs, scrambling or actually taking off and running with the ball (22 rushing yards on five carries.) The Panthers did go 2-15 last year, so Milton will need to play similar to this level throughout the rest of the preseason to be considered anything more than a fun surprise.

The bad and the ugly: The Patriots' top two quarterbacks in veteran Jacoby Brissett and 2024 third overall pick Drake Maye. Brissett didn't complete any of his three passes, while Maye completed two of three for 19 yards. Neither did much of anything to alter the Patriots QB hierarchy that will likely have Brissett as the starter to begin the season.

New Orleans Saints

Result: Beat Arizona Cardinals (16-14)



The good: Rookie fifth-round quarterback Spencer Rattler's poise. Rattler was the third and final Saints quarterback to see the field, but he made the most of his opportunity. He threw for 70 yards on 9 of 17 passing, and he added a four-yard touchdown run. Rattler perfectly executed the end of game, come-from-behind drive, leading a 12-play, 56-yard possession that concluded with kicker Charlie Smyth drilling the go-ahead field goal with five seconds left. His play energized the Saints' fanbase in Week 1, giving them something to look forward to the rest of August.

The bad: New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's debut running the Saints offense. Starting quarterback Derek Carr revealed during the game's broadcast that New Orleans didn't game plan at all, and that he didn't know who was playing with him until just before kickoff. Carr completed just two of his six passes for 12 yards.

The ugly: New Orleans' offensive line had a brutal start to the 2024 preseason with five penalties. Not what you want to see early on. Even if there wasn't a game plan, playing a clean game is the bare minimum, especially against a Cardinals team that rested the majority of its starters.

New York Giants

Result: Beat Detroit Lions (14-3)

The good: Second-year running back Eric Gray. He had one of the best performances of the preseason with 98 yards from scrimmage (52 rushing and 46 receiving) and two touchdowns (a 48-yarder on a draw play and a one-yard score). Gray showcased the kind of juice required to earn early snaps in the regular season. Starter Devin Singletary didn't play, but Gray made the case that he should get a look to take a bite out of Singletary's workload in 2024.

The bad: The Giants were unable to target 2024 sixth overall pick wide receiver Malik Nabers. He ran eight routes against Detroit, but neither Lock nor DeVito were able to find him downfield.

The ugly: Drew Lock's interception. He stared down his intended target long enough that Brandon Joseph was just waiting to pounce by the time Lock threw the football.

New York Jets

Result: Beat Washington Commanders (20-17)

The good: The Jets have a legit contributor in fourth-round rookie running back Braelon Allen. He made the most of his six carries, taking them for 54 yards, including a run of 24 yards. Allen looked just as powerful as he did at Wisconsin, which means New York could have a strong one-two punch of Breece Hall and Allen for Aaron Rodgers to work with.

The bad: Yes, the Jets played their backups on defense, but 2024 second overall pick Jayden Daniels cooked them with a 42-yard completion to Dyami Brown, which set up his three-yard rushing touchdown. At least challenge the rookie a little bit.

The ugly: Allen's only catch of the day, which would have been a 12-yard gain, on a rollout throw by Tyrod Taylor got wiped away because of an ineligible man downfield penalty. Can't have first downs taken off the board because of small errors like that.

Philadelphia Eagles

Result: Beat Baltimore Ravens (16-13)

The good: Even though there were a few misses, new Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett compiled a solid line of 89 yards and a touchdown pass (seven yards to rookie running back Will Shipley) on 14 of 22 passing. No, the results weren't spectacular: Pickett took two sacks and averaged four yards a pass. However, Pickett did play turnover free, and Philly won the game.

The bad and the ugly: Kicker Jake Elliott's outing. Elliott has seven years of NFL kicking experience, and he was a part of Philly's 2017 Super Bowl team as rookie. This guy has been one of the NFL's better kicker over the last few years, but that wasn't evident against the Ravens. Elliott missed a 50-yarder that could have won the game, but he hit the right upright. That ocurred after missing an extra point earlier in the night. Elliott did redeem himself with a 49-yard game winner, but Elliott had a subpar performance.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Result: Lost to Houston Texans (20-12)

The good: N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson dropped in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Steelers in the third round not because of ability but rather his injury history. However, he balled out against the Texans with a game-high seven tackles, playing the run extremely well and not looking out of place in coverage. As long as he can stay healthy, the Steelers got themselves another defensive rising star on their hands.

The bad and the ugly: Quarterback Justin Fields was unable to lead a scoring drive. He completed five of his six passes for 67 yards, but he also fumbled two snaps and took two sacks. Fields was unable to connect with center Nate Herbig with the two botched snaps occurring, which led to rookie center Zach Frazier entering for Fields' last drive. Fields is still struggling with the same issues that plagued him in Chicago despite somewhat improved offensive surroundings.

San Francisco 49ers

Result: Lost to Tennessee Titans (17-13)

The good: Running back Jordan Mason, a third-year player, was the bright spot for the 49ers. He was given six carries within San Francisco's first 11 plays, and he totaled 34 yards (5.7 per carry) and found the end zone on a four-yard run. Depth at the running back position is paramount for San Francisco as 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey inches closer to his 30s (CMC is 28).

The bad and the ugly: A few drops ruined what could have been a much more explosive day for quarterback Brandon Allen and perhaps changed the outcome of this game. Some of that could easily be attributed to the first live action for these players since February.

Seattle Seahawks

Result: Beat Los Angeles Chargers (16-3)

The good: Seattle's 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy was a one-man wrecking crew. He helped stuff runs by blowing through double teams, just completely wrecking what the Chargers wanted to do early, which was run the football. Sure, much of this game involved backups, but it definitely looks like the Seahawks have a defensive centerpiece early on in Murphy.

The bad and the ugly: Sam Howell's inaccuracy. Howell got the start with Geno Smith chilling as the unquestioned starter, and Howell still struggled with too much inconsistency. He completed only 16 of 27 passes for 130 yards. He did hit Brady Russell for a touchdown in the second quarter, but he didn't really get cooking until his last drive of the day. Howell has the arm talent, but he needs to clean up the bouts of inaccuracy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Result: Beat Cincinnati Bengals (17-14)

The good: Kyle Trask when he was on target. The 2021 second-round pick had some nice throws to Ryan Miller, Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan with much of the first-team offense given the night off. Those throws helped set up a five-yard touchdown run by rookie Bucky Irving.

The bad and the ugly: Kyle Trask when he was off target. He threw an interception to Bengals fifth-round rookie cornerback Josh Newton and also fumbled a snap. Overall, Trask's night was a mixed bag, but it wasn't destructive enough to cost Tampa Bay the win.

Tennessee Titans

Result: Beat San Francisco 49ers (17-13)

The good: The Titans' strong one-two punch of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Pollard averaged a whopping 8.8 yards per carry with 35 rushing yards on four carries, showing much of the explosion from his 2022 Cowboys Pro Bowl season before the gruesome leg injury that postseason against these same 49ers. Spears chipped in with three carries for two yards, including a touchdown near the goal line. Pollard was also a factor in the passing game with two catches for 11 yards. Quarterback Will Levis will once again be blessed with strong running back play in his second year in the NFL. It's worth noting the Titans scored touchdowns on both of Levis' two drives in the game.

The bad and the ugly: Not much to critique with the Titans not allowing a passing touchdown and picking off quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Tennessee shut San Francisco out in the second and third quarters, not allowing the 49ers to get in rhythm all day long.

Washington Commanders

Result: Lost to New York Jets (20-17)

The good: Second overall pick Jayden Daniels doing a little bit of everything on his only drive of the preseason, which ended with a three-yard rushing touchdown. On third-and-6 from his own 34, Daniels had no issue going deep down the right sideline to throw a pass into tight coverage to Dyami Brown. The diving Brown had the football land right in his arms for a 42-yard gain, and from there, Washington chewed up the Jets on the ground.

The bad: Allowing Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen to run through them for 54 yards on six carries. Washington had the worst defense in football a year ago by multiple metrics, so the little resistance on its end was tough to see.

The ugly: Ditto for the Commanders secondary allowing Adrian Martinez (104 yards on 6 of 10 passing) and Andrew Peasley (73 yards and a touchdowns on 8 of 11 passing) to carve up their secondary. Yes, this was just backups, but neither of those quarterbacks are likely even No. 2 quarterback material on the Jets with Tyrod Taylor also in the building. The Commanders should aim to be vastly improved in the secondary by the end of the preseason.