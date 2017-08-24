Good news comes about Gareon Conley's injury

Fans of the Oakland Raiders are anxiously awaiting the debut of first-round draft pick cornerback Gareon Conley.

While Conley didn't practice throughout all of training camp and has yet to return after that, it seems that there is some good news to report. As ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported, Conley was able to get some work in with a trainer during Wednesday's practice.

"Gareon Conley seems to be getting closer. The first-round draft pick was working with a trainer on the field after walkthrough. The cornerback has not practiced due to a leg injury since mid-June in minicamp."

The obvious hope is that Conley returns as soon as possible, but getting him back before the regular-season opener would be a huge deal.

The Raiders secondary has struggled mightily through the first two games, and aside from David Amerson, there are serious questions surrounding the rest of the cornerbacks.

Time will tell, but we'll continue to hold out hope that Conley will be ready to roll when the team takes on the Tennessee Titans, or possibly even sooner than that.