Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has sacked 31 quarterbacks and is looking to add another QB to his "graveyard" (his words, not mine). When asked about Aaron Rodgers joining the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett gave a classic answer.

"Good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett said with a smirk, getting some laughs from media members in the scrum.

The league's highest-paid non-quarterback has faced Rodgers just one time in his eight-year career. The Browns traveled to Lambeau Field on Christmas Day in 2021, with Garrett recording one tackle and one quarterback hit on the future Hall of Famer in Cleveland's 24-22 loss.

The Browns and Steelers face off on Oct. 12 on CBS and again on Dec. 28. Now that they're in the same division, Garrett has more opportunities to add him to the list.

Garrett has a history of doing up his home for Halloween and likes to use quarterbacks that he's taken to the ground as inspiration for his decor. In 2021, Garrett put gravestones in his front lawn with names and numbers of the QBs he's sacked in his career, and perhaps Tuesday's comments were a callback from what is seemingly his favorite holiday.

He's also used jerseys of quarterbacks he's sacked over skeletons in another year's spooky display.

He doesn't stop at just going all out on his yard; his costumes are always notable as well. One year, he dressed as the "sack reaper" with the names of each QB he's sacked on the back of his cape.

With the first game between Cleveland and Pittsburgh set before Halloween, Garrett could have the chance to make Rodgers part of his next Halloween shtick in 2025.

Rodgers tied for the seventh-most sacks taken in 2024, going down 40 times behind the New York Jets offensive line. He will now be protected by the Steelers O-line, which suffered some injuries last season but could provide decent protection for the 41-year-old.

Garrett has finished with 12 or more sacks in each of the last five seasons, with double-digit sacks every year except his rookie season. The 29-year-old has 102.5 total sacks, the third-most sacks of any player before 30, and led the league in tackles for loss (22) last season. He is the only player to record 14 or more sacks in four straight seasons.

After securing a massive four-year, $160 million deal with an average annual value of $40 million, the expectation from Huntington Bank Field is that he will have his biggest year yet.