The NFL's 2021 coaching cycle is in full swing. Seven different teams will enter the 2021 season with new head coaches, and a number of hot candidates are still on the market -- either drawing interest, racking up interviews or preparing for post-playoffs negotiations. We're here to sort through every single opening and offer instant assessments of the hires.

Like draft grades, we all know these are subject to change. In 2016, as you may recall, the Philadelphia Eagles ended up with Doug Pederson, who was reportedly not their first choice and did not receive much interest elsewhere, but went on to win the Super Bowl only two seasons into his tenure. It's ironic, of course, that Pederson's dismissal this January provided one of the seven vacancies.

But we digress. It's time to grade this year's official head coaching hires. Have at 'em:

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer

Previous role: Ohio State head coach (2012-2018)

Our reaction: If you believe owner Shad Khan and the countless reports that surfaced before his official remarks, Meyer is the guy the Jags have wanted all along. From a marketing standpoint, the sell couldn't be easier: Meyer became a household name in Florida, leading the Gators to a 65-15 record and two national titles from 2005-2010, and he's got the program-building resume that'll instantly revive a dampened fan base, not to mention a locker room that has repeatedly railed against management in recent years. The fact he'll enter with a No. 1 pick (which, likely, will be a generational quarterback talent in Trevor Lawrence) immediately raises his floor. He's not a slam dunk because the concerns are rather notable -- zero NFL experience, several health-related retirements and controversies at both Florida and Ohio State, where he allegedly overlooked criminal behavior by players and staff. But the Jags needed a high-upside swing here, and he gives them that, bringing a winning track record to an organization in dire need of victories.

Grade: B

New York Jets: Robert Saleh

Previous role: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator (2017-2020)

Our reaction: At first glance, this looks almost entirely like a reversal of course from the failed Adam Gase experiment. Whereas Gase was a quirky, supposed offensive mind coming off another subpar head coaching gig, Saleh is an intense, player-friendly defensive coach entering his first job atop a staff. If you're a Jets fan, though, the 180 should be embraced with open arms. In today's NFL, offensive head coaches are ideal, but what Saleh lacks on that side of the ball, he more than makes up for with widely lauded leadership, technically sound instruction and an astute upbringing under offensive minds like Pete Carroll and Kyle Shanahan. At the very least, the Jets should be both more engaged and disciplined in 2021. In partnership with general manager Joe Douglas, Saleh has the personality and staffing assistance (see: Mike LaFleur) to restore the organization's reputation, if not play spoiler sooner rather than later. They may have growing pains, but it won't be for a lack of buy-in.

Grade: A